© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
akron-roundtable.jpg
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable inspires and promotes community dialog and networking by presenting speakers who inform and educate listeners on diverse topics of importance to the region, the nation and the world. Media production and distribution of the Signature speaker series is done through a unique collaboration involving Ideastream Public Media, PBS Western Reserve and the University of Akron's Media Studies program in partnership with the Akron Roundtable. Each episode of the Akron Roundtable Signature series will air on the first Sunday in the month following the roundtable at 2 PM on WVIZ (WVIZ 25.1) and The Ohio Channel (WVIZ 25.2). Ideastream Public Media will also continue its 8 PM radio broadcast on the first Thursday in the month following the roundtable on WKSU (89.7 FM).Click here to see who’s coming to Akron Roundtable.

Reinventing the Rigid Airship: LTA's Pathfinder 1

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 21, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST
Brett Crozier, CEO of LTA Research leads a team building the next generation of airships.

About Our Speaker: Brett Crozier is the CEO of LTA Research, where he leads the team building the next generation of airships to complement delivery of humanitarian aid and reduce the carbon footprint of aviation.

A Northern California native with a lifelong passion for aviation, Brett is a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran and experienced senior executive. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy, he launched a distinguished military career, commanding at the highest operational levels. His leadership roles included commanding a combat F/A-18 strike fighter squadron, the USS Blue Ridge - the world’s largest and most advanced communications ship - and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

After retiring from the Navy in 2022, Brett transitioned into the private sector, serving as Chief Operating Officer of a major veteran homeless center and as a senior executive at a financial software firm.

A certified Airline Transport Pilot, Brett has logged over 3,200 flight hours in helicopters and tactical jets, including more than 50 combat missions and 500 carrier landings.

Brett holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategy from the Naval War College, and is a graduate of the Navy’s prestigious Nuclear Power School. He resides in the Bay Area of California with his wife Mary, Founder and CEO of a software consultancy.

About the Program: Akron was once the “Airship Capital of the World,” home to the legendary USS Akron and Macon naval airships built in the iconic Akron Airdock. Today, that storied heritage is taking flight again as CEO Brett Crozier shares the path to building and flight testing LTA Research’s proof-of-concept airship Pathfinder 1, the largest flying aircraft in the world. Discover how modern materials, fly-by-wire controls, and advanced monitoring systems are transforming a classic aviation concept into a sustainable approach to transport in the 21st century.
Tags
Akron Roundtable