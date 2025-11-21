Reinventing the Rigid Airship: LTA's Pathfinder 1

About Our Speaker: Brett Crozier is the CEO of LTA Research, where he leads the team building the next generation of airships to complement delivery of humanitarian aid and reduce the carbon footprint of aviation.

A Northern California native with a lifelong passion for aviation, Brett is a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran and experienced senior executive. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy, he launched a distinguished military career, commanding at the highest operational levels. His leadership roles included commanding a combat F/A-18 strike fighter squadron, the USS Blue Ridge - the world’s largest and most advanced communications ship - and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

After retiring from the Navy in 2022, Brett transitioned into the private sector, serving as Chief Operating Officer of a major veteran homeless center and as a senior executive at a financial software firm.

A certified Airline Transport Pilot, Brett has logged over 3,200 flight hours in helicopters and tactical jets, including more than 50 combat missions and 500 carrier landings.

Brett holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategy from the Naval War College, and is a graduate of the Navy’s prestigious Nuclear Power School. He resides in the Bay Area of California with his wife Mary, Founder and CEO of a software consultancy.

About the Program: Akron was once the “Airship Capital of the World,” home to the legendary USS Akron and Macon naval airships built in the iconic Akron Airdock. Today, that storied heritage is taking flight again as CEO Brett Crozier shares the path to building and flight testing LTA Research’s proof-of-concept airship Pathfinder 1, the largest flying aircraft in the world. Discover how modern materials, fly-by-wire controls, and advanced monitoring systems are transforming a classic aviation concept into a sustainable approach to transport in the 21st century.