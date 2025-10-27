© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Akron Roundtable inspires and promotes community dialog and networking by presenting speakers who inform and educate listeners on diverse topics of importance to the region, the nation and the world. Media production and distribution of the Signature speaker series is done through a unique collaboration involving Ideastream Public Media, PBS Western Reserve and the University of Akron's Media Studies program in partnership with the Akron Roundtable. Each episode of the Akron Roundtable Signature series will air on the first Sunday in the month following the roundtable at 2 PM on WVIZ (WVIZ 25.1) and The Ohio Channel (WVIZ 25.2). Ideastream Public Media will also continue its 8 PM radio broadcast on the first Thursday in the month following the roundtable on WKSU (89.7 FM).Click here to see who’s coming to Akron Roundtable.

Gambling Is Everyone’s Problem Now

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 27, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic, speaks about sports gambling.

About our Speaker: Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.

About the Program: Sports gambling is everywhere. After the Supreme Court struck down a federal law prohibiting it in 2018, states across the country quickly struck down their own bans. Today, 38 states not only allow residents to gamble on sports, they have opened up app-based betting that allows residents to wager on sports from their phones. It is now nearly impossible to watch any sporting event or sports coverage and not be awash with betting advertisements, punditry about odds, and constant nudges that remind viewers that they could be staking money on the outcome—or something as banal or trivial as whether or not the next pitch is a ball or a strike.

For cash-strapped states, sports gambling has been a boon: It has opened up a new source of revenue that doesn’t involve levies or tax increases. But in less than a decade, there are alarming signs that the rush to legalize sports gambling has already led to steep increases in bankruptcy, domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, and suicides. But the societal cost of sports gambling goes well beyond the individual and the family: It’s also straining social resources and fraying community bonds.
