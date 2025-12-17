Birding inspires art

Extras
The Sterling Lindner Davis department store on Euclid Ave. was known for its large Christmas tree.
A stirring look at what is lost and found at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The new home of Visible Voice Books in Ohio City used to be a theater dating back to the 1920s.
Fashion makes a powerful statement at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
We enter the historic wardrobe of the Kent State University Museum.
The building that houses Ideastream Public Media in Downtown Cleveland held many tenants since 1912.
Learn about the Akron artist who gave the Black Keys its moniker - Alfred McMoore.
The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield is one of the spookiest spots in Ohio.
A Cleveland artist brings his journey of self-discovery to the stage.
A once abandoned parking lot is now a gathering place with public art in Cleveland's AsiaTown.
North Pointe Ballet welcomes all on the dance floor in Berea.
Portrait artist Autumn Joi Ellis paints the faces of her community in Youngstown.
Cleveland's Playhouse Square plays Broadway's Midwest outpost.