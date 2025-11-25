5 things to do in NEO: Hot metal in Hudson, Record Store Day and more

Sculpting in Hudson

Akron-based metal sculptor Megan Shane has unveiled her new piece, “Heart of the Grove,” at Peg’s Gallery in Hudson. Described as a “gas-powered fire sculpture,” it’s made of raw and reclaimed materials and finished in rust patina. It will be lit periodically so visitors can bask in its glow, and Shane said hopefully it will "remind people that there is life left in materials if they have a creative mind." During Hudson’s official tree lighting ceremony Friday, the sculpture will be active from 5-7 p.m. While visiting the gallery, check out "ITERATIONS: Rhythm & Reason," in which multiple artists convey continuous motion through woven threads, ceramics and porcelain sculptures.

Black vinyl Friday

Streaming has gained steam, but vinyl is still king on Black Friday. Stores throughout Northeast Ohio will mark Record Store Day on Friday, including the Vinyl Groove in Old Brooklyn. They’ll celebrate RSD and Small Business Saturday with live music, DJs from WRUW and concert ticket giveaways, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Shooting your eye out

“A Christmas Story” returns to Northeast Ohio this weekend as the Cleveland Play House stages Jean Shepherd’s holiday classic starting Sunday at the Allen Theatre in Playhouse Square. This year’s production features local performers, as always, plus Dan Butler in the role of Ralph. He’s best known for his role as “Bulldog” Briscoe on the classic sitcom “Frasier.” The show runs through Dec. 21.

Holiday bizarre

Seasonal shopping is in full swing this weekend, and there are plenty of local artists selling their wares. Cleveland Bazaar is partnering with Summit Artspace to present an Akron bazaar all weekend at Lock 3. And on Sunday, they’re at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland.

Polka weekend

The National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame presents two days of music this weekend at the Holiday Inn in Independence. Highlights include 90-year-old Canadian polka legend Walter Ostanek, the hall of fame awards on Saturday and even a polka mass on Sunday.