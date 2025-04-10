© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Record Store Day: Find an independent shop in Northeast Ohio

Ideastream Public Media | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 10, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Record store
Kabir Bhatia
/
Ideastream Public Media
Record Store Day celebrates vinyl and independent record stores, like Square Records in Akron, with a day of events and special releases.

Record Store Day is upon us. Find your perfect beat on Saturday when vinyl, brick and mortar collide at dozens of independent stores in Northeast Ohio. Along with used disks, there's hundreds of exclusive RSD releases, many with local connections: From Rock Hall inductees like David Bowie and Fleetwood Mac to Ohioans such as John Legend, there's a lot to listen to.

Many of the stores have opened in the past decade, repopulating a market segment that had largely died out by the 1990s. In the face of online vinyl sales, Record Store Day was established in 2008 to bring customers back to their local shops, where knowledgeable staff can share - and learn - with customers.

Not every business on this list carries RSD releases, but they all offer something unique during the Super Bowl of spin, the Black Friday of black disks, the Independence Day for independent stores ...

ASHTABULA COUNTY

Buy Sell Trade - Ashtabula

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Blue Arrow Records - Cleveland

Brittany's Record Shop - Cleveland

Current Year - Parma

Hausfrau Record Shop - Cleveland

Joy of Music - Cleveland

Late Nite Records - Cleveland

Mistake By the Lake - Cleveland

My Mind's Eye - Lakewood

This Way Out - Cleveland

Vinyl Groove Records - Cleveland

LAKE COUNTY

Record Den - Mentor

MEDINA COUNTY

Blackbird Records - Medina

PORTAGE COUNTY

Last Exit Record House - Kent

RICHLAND COUNTY

Blackbird Records - Mansfield

STARK COUNTY

Erie St. Vinyl - Massillon

Quonset Hut - Canton

SUMMIT COUNTY

Big D's Records - Fairlawn

Bomb Shelter - Akron

Hollow Bone Records - Fairlawn

Square Records - Akron

Time Traveler - Akron

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Fat Hippy Records - Brookfield

Record Connection - Niles

WAYNE COUNTY

Blackbird Records - Wooster
Kabir Bhatia is a senior reporter for Ideastream Public Media's arts & culture team.
