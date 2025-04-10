Record Store Day: Find an independent shop in Northeast Ohio
Record Store Day is upon us. Find your perfect beat on Saturday when vinyl, brick and mortar collide at dozens of independent stores in Northeast Ohio. Along with used disks, there's hundreds of exclusive RSD releases, many with local connections: From Rock Hall inductees like David Bowie and Fleetwood Mac to Ohioans such as John Legend, there's a lot to listen to.
Many of the stores have opened in the past decade, repopulating a market segment that had largely died out by the 1990s. In the face of online vinyl sales, Record Store Day was established in 2008 to bring customers back to their local shops, where knowledgeable staff can share - and learn - with customers.
Not every business on this list carries RSD releases, but they all offer something unique during the Super Bowl of spin, the Black Friday of black disks, the Independence Day for independent stores ...
ASHTABULA COUNTY
Buy Sell Trade - Ashtabula
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
Blue Arrow Records - Cleveland
Brittany's Record Shop - Cleveland
Current Year - Parma
Hausfrau Record Shop - Cleveland
Joy of Music - Cleveland
Late Nite Records - Cleveland
Mistake By the Lake - Cleveland
My Mind's Eye - Lakewood
This Way Out - Cleveland
Vinyl Groove Records - Cleveland
LAKE COUNTY
Record Den - Mentor
MEDINA COUNTY
Blackbird Records - Medina
PORTAGE COUNTY
Last Exit Record House - Kent
RICHLAND COUNTY
Blackbird Records - Mansfield
STARK COUNTY
Erie St. Vinyl - Massillon
Quonset Hut - Canton
SUMMIT COUNTY
Big D's Records - Fairlawn
Bomb Shelter - Akron
Hollow Bone Records - Fairlawn
Square Records - Akron
Time Traveler - Akron
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Fat Hippy Records - Brookfield
Record Connection - Niles
WAYNE COUNTY
Blackbird Records - Wooster