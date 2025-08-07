5 things to do in NEO: Celebrate the Cuyahoga, the 1800s and pickles

Cuyahoga River Rally

Celebrate the river’s continuing rebirth and vibrancy with free walk, bike and boat tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There’s live music, a beer garden and even dragon boat demonstrations throughout the day at Hart Crane Memorial Park, near Merwin’s Wharf in Cleveland.

Baseball history with the Cleveland Buckeyes

Larry Lester, renowned author of numerous books on Negro League baseball, is coming to the Cleveland Public Library’s Downtown branch. On Friday at 6 p.m., he’ll discuss the city’s role in the history of Black baseball. It’s also a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Cleveland Buckeyes' 1945 Negro League championship. Registration is required for this free event.

'This Creative Life'

Hip-hop artist Floco Torres debuts his new exhibit on Saturday at East Ave Gallery in Akron. From noon until 5 p.m., visitors can experience pieces that include handwritten lyrics, beat sequences and more. Best known as a member of hip-hop duo Free Black!, the mixed-media installation touches on themes from his solo album, "This Creative Life," released last fall.

Akron Pickle Festival

If not pickleball, there will surely be other pickle games and a pickle parade during Akron's Pickle Fest on Sunday. The event at Lock 3 promises "a preposterous preponderance of pickled provisions" alongside other festivities from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Time travel in Summit County

Hale Farm & Village’s Civil War Weekend is back this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a reenactment of life in 1864, with portrayals of historical figures, a walkthrough of recreated Federal and Confederate camps, cavalry demonstrations and more. Tickets are $20 for the festival in Bath, open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. both days.