Arts Features & Interviews

From more diverse programming to special exhibits, institutions have been focused on serving more visitors in person this year.
It was a big year for Northeast Ohio’s music scene, as many bands and artists ramped back up from the pandemic slowdown. On this week’s Shuffle, Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share some of their favorite local independent releases of the year.
The latest grants come on the heels of $12 million to arts organizations.
One of the authors is 67-year-old Myron Vernis, a noted Summit County car collector.
Head of Summit County’s ArtsNow advocacy group says region’s arts and culture sector has bounced backNicole Mullet will outline the year ahead at this week's summit.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel is now home to Andy Warhol's series of prints, "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century," thanks to a generous donation.
Akron on Deck celebrates the city and the creative people who work there.
Holiday rockers the Ohio City Singers gear up for seasonal shows this December amidst an international rerelease of their debut album.
The 64-year-old building is in the midst of a decade-long evolution.
Julia Reichert, an Academy Award winning documentarian whose films often wrestled with race, gender and class, has died. She was 75.She was known in the…