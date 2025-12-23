5 things to do in NEO: Animal rock art, holiday movies and more

Rocking animal art

Check out the collision of heavy metal, skeletons and even “Seinfeld” in the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s exhibit “Rock of Ages: The Evolutionary Art of Derek Hess.” Visitors can see concert posters and other pieces from the Cleveland artist, who uses birds, fish and dinosaurs in his work. The museum is open 10 a.m - 5 p.m., except Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It also closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

No joke: A donkey, a goat and a camel …

A donkey, goat and camel – plus 150 singers - take the stage at Trinity Cathedral for the 63rd Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival on Dec. 28. At 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., the Downtown Cleveland landmark comes alive with the sights and sounds of an Elizabethan holiday pageant. The audience can participate too, but seating is first-come, first-served in the historic 450-seat venue.

Ukraine for the holidays

What are pysanky? They’re Ukrainian Easter eggs, on view at the Cuyahoga County library’s Parma-Powers branch. The library display features many Ukrainian holiday traditions and includes decorations, digitally scanned vintage Christmas postcards and videos about the country’s heritage. The exhibit closes Dec. 30.

Holiday movies, real and imagined

Akron’s Nightlight Cinema added a second screen this year and is running a slate of films with holiday ties (such as “The Muppets Christmas Carol”) or alleged holiday ties (“Die Hard” and “Boogie Nights”). The schedule also includes “Song Sung Blue,” based on the life of rock legend Neil Diamond.

The lights of NEO

Holiday lights keep shining into 2026 at venues throughout Northeast Ohio. Fellows Riverside Gardens in Youngstown presents "Frost & Lights: A Festive Holiday at the Gardens" on select dates through Jan. 4. On weekend nights, visitors can take a frosty stroll and see outdoor displays from 5-7 p.m. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual “Deck the Hall” is in full swing on most days through Dec. 30. And the Cleveland Botanical Garden’s annual “Frost” continues daily and most evenings, except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.