5 things to do in NEO: Lantern tours, ‘A Christmas Story’ chat and more

History hop

Celebrate the holidays like it’s the 1850s with a tour through candlelit Hale Farm & Village in Bath. Grab a lantern and learn about customs of yore as you take an evening stroll through the decorated village. Warm up afterwards inside the marketplace, stocked with artisan-made gifts of pottery, candles, decorative ironwork and more. Holiday Lantern Tours from the Western Reserve Historical Society are a 30-year tradition and continue now through Dec. 28.

Focus on the light

Djapo Cultural Institute presents three celebrations of community and culture with spoken word, music and dance through The Light of Kinara: In the Spirit of Kwanzaa. It’s an opportunity to reflect on Kwanzaa, gather for fellowship and honor elders. Attend a performance Friday through Sunday at Cleveland Public Theatre in Cleveland’s Gordon Square Arts District. Arrive early to peruse the pre-show market.

‘Shattered Glass’

A special exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art gives credit where credit is overdue. “Shattered Glass: The Women Who Elevated American Art” focuses on artists who were ignored, discouraged from creating and criticized due to their gender. Among the many artists featured is Lee Kasner, whose paintings influenced the work of her artist husband, Jackson Pollock. There is also a section of the exhibit dedicated to women who created using a male pseudonym. Visit now through March 1.

Solstice steps

This time of year, there are fewer hours of daylight to take a walk, but you can still get in steps with a lantern-lit hike Friday night. Join the family-friendly Winter Solstice Celebration at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village from 6-8:30 p.m. While outdoors, check out the night sky through a telescope. Then head indoors for a view in the planetarium.

Reminisce with Ralphie

If you’ve ever wanted to ask Ralphie about the infamous leg lamp, then you’re in luck. Peter Billingsley, the actor who played Ralphie in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” will share stories from filming in Cleveland back in the ‘80s after a full movie screening Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Audience questions are welcome for the Q&A with Billingsley.