Shuffle's favorite Northeast Ohio music of 2025

From intimate composed reflections to boundary-pushing experimental sounds, Northeast Ohio’s music scene continued to stretch, surprise and reinvent itself in 2025.

Throughout the year, Ideastream Public Media’s Shuffle team sat down with artists at every stage of their creative journey, from longtime local voices like Tracey Thomas and Theresa May to genre-defying newcomers and collaborators like Slugg, COMPASS, Willingness and Van Arlo.

Along the way, we explored everything from post-tour reinvention with Mourning [A] BLKstar to Canton musician Scott Paris’ leap into authorship, plus deep dives into topics ranging from music licensing and production to hip-hop and hair metal.

Our partnership with Applause Performances remained a cornerstone of the podcast, featuring visual in-studio sets from artists like Thor Platter, C-Level, JSSZCA and Hello! 3D. Meanwhile, live moments, including coverage of the Hingetown Jazz Festival, brought the region's music community into sharper focus.

As always, these conversations and performances shaped the soundtrack of the year. Look back on 2025 with these favorite local albums, handpicked by Shuffle Host Amanda Rabinowitz and Producer Brittany Nader.

Spirit of the Bear, Cloud Nothings, Frida and the Mann and Bill Fox are among the regional artists who released notable music this year.

Spirit of the Bear, Cloud Nothings, Frida and the Mann and Bill Fox are among the regional artists who released notable music this year.

Spirit of the Bear – "Terrible Truth" (single)

One of my longtime favorite local bands — originally from Youngstown and now split between Cleveland and Columbus — hit a major setback that began in 2024 when lead singer James Harker was diagnosed with leukemia. He’s spent much of the time since in and out of the hospital, but he is now nearing the end of treatment and the band is slowly releasing new music. Spirit of the Bear is starting fresh with plans for a new record and tour, and “Terrible Truth” is one of their first new tracks in a long time.

— Amanda Rabinowitz

Cloud Nothings – "Life Is Only One Event"

Originally a quiet Bandcamp-only release in 2020, this 10-track album by one of my all-time favorite local bands finally gets its moment with a full streaming and vinyl rollout. The album showcases shelved “pandemic songs” written around the same time as "The Black Hole Understands." The album leans into jangly indie rock and shoegaze, with flashes of early Smashing Pumpkins and The Forms, a band that Cloud Nothings cites as an influence.

— Brittany Nader

ELITIN – "Ashwire"

Elijah Bisbee — one of our first Shuffle guests back in 2017 and now the force behind Cleveland’s Terra songwriting workshops — teamed up with fellow Shuffle alum Justin Miller of Kultures for a new project called ELITIN. After quietly collaborating for two years, they wrote, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered their EP, "Ashwire," in under five days. It’s been on repeat for me, especially the track “Quieter Tone.” A full-length album is coming next spring.

— Amanda Rabinowitz

Phantom Lease – "Goldline My Coffin"

Akron’s Phantom Lease blends sharp humor with punk-rock energy, turning everyday adult anxieties (like accidentally growing too many tomatoes) into cathartic sing-alongs. "Goldline My Coffin" marks a new era for the band, which started as a duo between Jacob Trombetta and Brenden Vencel. Trombetta brought his wife, Mary Riley, in to sing a few songs, and the rest is history. Now, the enigmatic frontwoman adds even more bite and charm to Phantom Lease's already electric, eclectic sound.

— Brittany Nader

ZuP – "Say It" (single)

I first heard about ZuP after several Shuffle guests mentioned working with him, and his new single “Say It” immediately grabbed me. The Cleveland artist blends hip-hop, R&B, pop, reggae and alternative sounds. He calls “Say It” a raw, emotional look at addiction, recovery and the power of speaking truth out loud. The song follows someone struggling with alcohol abuse as loved ones try to have the hard conversation that might pull them back. It’s vulnerable songwriting with soulful vocals and a standout feature from Jinari Kemet.

— Amanda Rabinowitz

People in the Daytime – "We Can Give You Special Powers"

After essentially living at Akron’s Electric Company studio all summer, People in the Daytime emerged with their latest album, "We Can Give You Special Powers," a joyful, shape-shifting pop record released in October. The Cleveland four-piece blends ’70s-inspired melodies, electronics and theatrical vocals into a sound that feels equal parts Hall & Oates, of Montreal, Arctic Monkeys and something entirely their own. With a large and dedicated following, I see big things happening for this band in the very near future.

— Brittany Nader

Ben Gage – "Roads I Missed"

We had Ben Gage on the podcast years ago — right at the start of the pandemic, when he was hosting living room concerts that grew into the Gage Sessions, those great high-quality performance videos. Since then, he’s been busy with his own music, spending this year crisscrossing the country and releasing "Roads I Missed," an album he spent two years making. I love his raw Americana sound and the way he connects with fans, sharing regular reflections about his songs and life on the road.

— Amanda Rabinowitz

Horses 4k – "Nina"

Horses 4k is the ambient, instrumental duo of the aforementioned Trombetta and Robin Guiler, crafting hypnotic, experimental “bootgaze” soundscapes that merge shoegaze textures with twangy steel guitar. "Nina," a lovingly horse-themed release, is the first installment in a planned six-part series of immersive, slow-burning listens full of atmosphere, and, as the kids say, "vibes." Each track sounds like watching a dry, golden desert sunset on another planet.

— Brittany Nader

Frida and the Mann – "Goodbye" (single)

This emerging Cleveland band is led by a newcomer to the scene, Frida Mann — and spoiler, we’ve already recorded an interview with her that you’ll hear on Shuffle in January. She has an amazing story about her path to music. The band plans to release six singles, starting with “Goodbye,” a catchy, deeply emotional debut that really impressed me.

— Amanda Rabinowitz

Bill Fox – "Resonance"

Cleveland indie legend Bill Fox returns with "Resonance," his first album in over a decade. With this release, the mildly reclusive singer-songwriter brings his lo-fi folk sensibility back into the spotlight with quiet confidence. Timeless and thoughtful, the record carries echoes of Bob Dylan and the DIY spirit that influenced Guided by Voices. I had the chance to see Fox perform locally to a dedicated fanbase this year, which I'm taking as a hopeful sign that his long-awaited comeback may stick.

— Brittany Nader

