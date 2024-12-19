Shuffle’s favorite Northeast Ohio music of 2024

From genre-blending experimentation to eclectic releases that defy categorization, Northeast Ohio's diverse music scene hit its stride this year.

With Kid Tigrrr's massive debut album and Cleveland favorite Mr. Gnome hopping back in the mix, local artists created new material all year. Many of these artists shared the stories behind the songs on Ideastream Public Media’s Shuffle, your local music podcast.

Shuffle also continued its partnership with Applause Performances, showcasing in-studio sets from Northeast Ohio legends like Alex Bevan and Wallace Coleman. We hosted our first live Shuffle recording inside the intimate galleries of Cleveland’s Transformer Station, where the crowd enjoyed a candlelit set and interview with New Philadelphia native Talons’.

Look back on 2024 with these favorite local albums, handpicked by Shuffle’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader.

Kid Tigrrr – “Stoned + Animald”



We had Jenna Fournier (Kid Tigrrr) on Shuffle in April before the album even came out, because I liked the first couple of singles she released. When I heard the entire album, I was floored. She’s an incredible songwriter and guitarist, and the way she uses looping to create the soundscapes and layers behind her just sets off the emotion of each song.

In November, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins announced that his label, Martha’s Music, would release Kid Tigrrr’s album on vinyl. It’s the first-ever project his label is releasing that doesn’t involve him or his associated bands. Fournier also sang backing vocals on the latest Smashing Pumpkins album, “Aghori Mhori Mei.”

—Amanda Rabinowitz

Fournier has been best known for fronting the alt-rock band Niights, and she turned a page with this solo project. ”Stoned + Animald” reveals a softer, more introspective side of her artistry, enveloping listeners in an ethereal soundscape. Across 11 deeply personal tracks, she delves into themes of mental health and recovery from abuse, crafting music that feels both raw and healing.

I’ve had the pleasure of seeing her perform live several times this year, and those experiences have been nothing short of magical. I love watching her utilize different pedals to create really atmospheric and complex songs. I’m excited to pick up the album once it’s released on vinyl, but in the meantime, listeners can grab it on Bandcamp.

— Brittany Nader

Mr. Gnome – “A Sliver of Space”

I’ve been a fan of Mr. Gnome for a long time and was so excited to have the husband-wife, art-rock duo, Nicole Barille and Sam Meister, on Shuffle this year. They’ve been making music together for 20 years, and in 2024 they released their first album in four years called “A Silver of Space.”

Since they had their son six years ago, they’ve shifted to recording at home, which has expanded their creativity and experimentation with gritty guitars and elements of pop and synth. On this album, they also tapped into some raw emotions dealing with grief, and the result is an emotional journey through sound.

—Amanda Rabinowitz

Floco Torres – “This Creative Life”

"This Creative Life" is the latest independently released project by Akron’s Floco Torres. The album offers a semi-autobiographical insight into the life of a creative, exploring themes such as regional and national acclaim, the highs and lows of expectations from peers and loved ones, navigating work with non-profit organizations and battling depression and anxiety.

We’ve talked to Torres a few times for Shuffle, notably with his frequent collaborator HR3 about their project Free Black! Floco always puts so much work, research, and passion into everything he does. It’s always very intentional. He also collaborated with Shuffle guest Uno Lady for this album, which was kind of an unexpected but very cool feature. The album was produced by the masterful Jeff France from Imperial Emporium.

— Brittany Nader

Clare Feorene – “Peculiar Places”

Feorene had a big year, releasing her debut album, “Peculiar Places,” and being selected as an artist-in-residence at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this past summer. We had her on Shuffle in October to talk about her breakout year — which she said came with new mental health challenges as she struggled to reconcile her growing success with her self-perception.

Her voice is so raw and soulful, and I can feel her pain and strength through songs like “The End of the World,” a track that brings tears to my eyes. This album touched me in a very profound way, and I believe it’s the start of a big career for Feorene.

—Amanda Rabinowitz

Mina Aevum – “Eclipse”

We first spoke with Mina Aevum for Shuffle during the early days of the pandemic, when she was finding innovative ways to connect with fans despite the challenges of lockdown. Investing heavily in her online presence, she embraced platforms like Patreon, creating exclusive, highly produced visuals that showcased her artistic vision. This year she steadily released singles leading up to the September drop of her latest album, “Eclipse.”

Known for her self-described “tender pop,” Mina blends elements of R&B, electronic and pop with soulful, angelic vocals that are nothing short of captivating. If you’re drawn to tracks like Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” or artists such as Tinashe, Jhene Aiko or Mariah Carey, this album might become your new favorite. Aevum has been one of my favorite artists for the past five years or so, and this album solidifies her as a standout in the Northeast Ohio music scene.

— Brittany Nader

Post Saga - “Circles”

Post Saga was a new discovery for me this year, and talking with frontwoman Danna O’Connor for Shuffle was a highlight of the year. She was so honest about the challenges of being the only female in a seven-piece band, and I was impressed by her passion for building the local scene and inspiring other independent artists, particularly queer musicians and other underrepresented voices.

After breaking up briefly in 2024, Post Saga reunited and released the EP “Circles,” and I was hooked - especially with the standout track, “3am.” Her voice blends so seamlessly with the horns and keys, setting this group apart from the average indie rock band.

—Amanda Rabinowitz

lovely weather – Self-titled EP

One of my PorchRokr picks for 2024, lovely weather finally dropped their debut EP this year. This shoegaze band from Mansfield took a unique approach to this self-titled release, offering three different recordings of the same material.

The first version, recorded live in a single take, is raw and unfiltered, featuring the only vocal performances on the EP. The second session, while sharing the same artwork as the first, captures a distinct mood and feel. The third version, identifiable by its green VHS-inspired artwork, was recorded multi-track and is the only iteration that’s been mixed and mastered. If you’re into shoegaze at all, any version of this EP will fit nicely in your music collection.

— Brittany Nader

Jinari Kemet - “The Othercide”

Jinari Kemet was another local artist who had a big year, from performances to collaborations to new music. He’s a talented rapper and self-described metalhead, and his fusion of hip-hop and rock creates a distinctive sound.

He released his album, “The Othercide,” this year, and it really shows off his talents and growth. I also loved his collaboration with the Cleveland indie rock band, Messmaker, for their EP, “Is That Your Mixtape?”

— Amanda Rabinowitz



Eli Tha Don – “Ghetto Beethoven”

Eli Tha Don has been in the Cleveland hip-hop scene for years, with a handful of solid releases under his belt, but he first caught my attention this year. Hailing from a deeply musical family, he brings a sense of heritage and authenticity to his craft that feels both timeless and refreshing.

Drawing inspiration from the ‘80s and ‘90s, Eli’s music channels the energy that defined hip-hop’s formative years — an era of music I personally love. “Ghetto Beethoven” feels like a love letter to his influences while carving out a space all its own in 2024. With its masterful production and introspective lyricism, the album is a testament to the artist’s ability to blend the storytelling and lyricism of hip-hop’s golden age with a modern, polished sound.

— Brittany Nader