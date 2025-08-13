Plan your Akron PorchROKR 2025 with Shuffle’s music picks
Akron's Highland Square neighborhood will once again transform into a vibrant epicenter of live music for PorchROKR Saturday.
Nearly 140 Northeast Ohio acts perform on house porches and outside of local businesses throughout the neighborhood.
This year’s festival is located north of West Market Street between North Portage Path and Merriman Road, with a northern boundary of Hereford Drive. Music begins at 11 a.m. and concludes with the headliners, Akronauts, on the main stage at 7:30 p.m.
Your guide to PorchROKR’s 2025 performers
Shuffle’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share their top PorchROKR artist selections for this year’s event.
Amanda’s picks:
1. Anna Beau, 11 a.m., Porch 13
2. Jinari Kemet & The Black Jackets, 12 p.m., Porch 30
3. Alabaster Boxer, 12 p.m., Porch 34
4. Black Voltron, 1 p.m. Porch 7
5. SmokeFace, 1 p.m., Porch 13
6. Rent for Cheryl, 1 p.m., Porch 21
7. Judelyn (and The Moths), 2 p.m. Porch 22
8. Rye Valley, 2 p.m., Porch 34
9. Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric, 5 p.m., Porch 21
10. 1402, 6 p.m., Porch 32
Brittany's Picks:
- Timi Funk, 4 p.m., Porch 14
- Compass, 2 p.m., Porch 8
- James Matthew Haas, 3 p.m., Porch 3
- Judelyn (and The Moths), 2 p.m., Porch 22
- Xposyur & 1Take, 12 p.m., Porch 6
- 1402, 6 p.m., Porch 32
- The Black Beanz, 1 p.m, Porch 9
- Mo Turk, Porch 6, 6 p.m.
- Girl Cologne, 2 p.m., Porch 10
- Dr. Fang and The Bats, 1 p.m., Porch 33
Shuffle’s PorchROKR 2025 playlist on Spotify includes a sampling of songs attendees will likely hear Saturday.
Shuffle at PorchROKR
Get to know some of the artists who will perform at this year’s festival through their prior Shuffle interviews.
Mr. Jeff, 11 a.m., Porch 9
Soleo, 11 a.m., Porch 17
Jinari Kemet & The Black Jackets, 12 p.m., Porch 30
Anya Van Rose, 1 p.m., Porch 1
Church of Starry Wisdom, 1 p.m., Porch 35
By Light We Loom, 5 p.m., Porch 15
Red Rose Panic, 5 p.m., Porch 23
DreamStates, 5 p.m., Porch 25
Shelby Olive, 6 p.m., Porch 24
Dave Rich & His Enablers, 3 p.m., Porch 19
The Buffalo Ryders, 3 p.m., Porch 27
Minus The Alien, 4 p.m., Porch 12
Big Pop, 2 p.m., Porch 12
Bethany Joy, 2 p.m., Porch 28
Compass, 2 p.m., Porch 8