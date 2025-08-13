Plan your Akron PorchROKR 2025 with Shuffle’s music picks

Akron's Highland Square neighborhood will once again transform into a vibrant epicenter of live music for PorchROKR Saturday.

Nearly 140 Northeast Ohio acts perform on house porches and outside of local businesses throughout the neighborhood.

This year’s festival is located north of West Market Street between North Portage Path and Merriman Road, with a northern boundary of Hereford Drive. Music begins at 11 a.m. and concludes with the headliners, Akronauts, on the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

Your guide to PorchROKR’s 2025 performers

Shuffle’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share their top PorchROKR artist selections for this year’s event.

Amanda’s picks:

1. Anna Beau, 11 a.m., Porch 13

2. Jinari Kemet & The Black Jackets, 12 p.m., Porch 30

3. Alabaster Boxer, 12 p.m., Porch 34

4. Black Voltron, 1 p.m. Porch 7

5. SmokeFace, 1 p.m., Porch 13

6. Rent for Cheryl, 1 p.m., Porch 21

7. Judelyn (and The Moths), 2 p.m. Porch 22

8. Rye Valley, 2 p.m., Porch 34

9. Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric, 5 p.m., Porch 21

10. 1402, 6 p.m., Porch 32

Brittany's Picks:



Shuffle’s PorchROKR 2025 playlist on Spotify includes a sampling of songs attendees will likely hear Saturday.

Shuffle at PorchROKR

Get to know some of the artists who will perform at this year’s festival through their prior Shuffle interviews.

Mr. Jeff, 11 a.m., Porch 9

Soleo, 11 a.m., Porch 17

Jinari Kemet & The Black Jackets, 12 p.m., Porch 30

Anya Van Rose, 1 p.m., Porch 1

Church of Starry Wisdom, 1 p.m., Porch 35

By Light We Loom, 5 p.m., Porch 15

Red Rose Panic, 5 p.m., Porch 23

DreamStates, 5 p.m., Porch 25

Shelby Olive, 6 p.m., Porch 24

Dave Rich & His Enablers, 3 p.m., Porch 19

The Buffalo Ryders, 3 p.m., Porch 27

Minus The Alien, 4 p.m., Porch 12

Big Pop, 2 p.m., Porch 12

Bethany Joy, 2 p.m., Porch 28

Compass, 2 p.m., Porch 8