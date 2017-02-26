Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader speak with performers, producers and other artists to highlight the stories behind the music on the Shuffle podcast.
Holiday rockers the Ohio City Singers gear up for seasonal shows this December amidst an international rerelease of their debut album.
Cleveland jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci's jazz and storytelling performance, in collaboration with Army veteran Jaymes Poling, returns to the stage this month. The pair received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to bring the 'Modern Warrior Experience' to veterans and organizations around Ohio.
As the Rock Hall prepares to induct its newest class this month, it's broadening its focus from highlighting well-known musicians from the past to local musicians of today.
When musicians Ruby Rendrag and Suki Kuehn moved to Akron in August 2020, it marked 15 years since they experienced the devastation of Hurricane Katrina firsthand.
More than a dozen venues across the region are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend shows.
Hear details about Akron's outdoor music festival, PorchRokr, which returns to the Highland Square neighborhood Saturday, Aug. 21. We also go through every hour of the schedule with our must-see picks!
Classical music has returned to Northeast Ohio after more than a year of silence. The Cleveland Orchestra held its first live, in-person performances Independence Day weekend, with two evening concerts July 3 and 4.
Two Northeast Ohio independent music venue owners explain why they've waited to reopen, and about the long, frustrating wait for promised federal funding.
On Juneteenth, ‘In Search of the Land’ Collaborative Album Celebrates Black Identity and Opportunity in ClevelandCleveland nonprofit Twelve Literary Arts will release its debut album, “In Search of the Land,” June 19. The release, which includes contributions from more than 40 Black artists in Cleveland, will fall on Juneteenth.
Erie St. Vinyl will open in a historic building in the heart of downtown this summer.
The singer-songwriter spent 2020 getting serious about her music after focusing for years on motherhood, sobriety and relationships.
Youngstown rock band Rebreather kicked off a pay-it-forward pizza ordering model to support Westside Bowl during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cleveland filmmaker Zoë Mountain and musician TJ Maclin came up with the idea of the virtual series that spotlights and supports Black artists during the COVID-19 pandemic and puts the racial justice movement on center stage.
Cleveland musician Dan Bode recorded outdoor jam sessions for an album titled “How I Spent My 2020 Summer Vacation,” which was released in February 2021.