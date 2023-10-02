Embrace fall: Find an apple orchard to visit in Northeast Ohio
An apple a day keeps the autumn blues away, and area orchards invite visitors to treat themselves to apples and fall festivities. Discover places to visit across the region.
Ashtabula County
Brant’s Apple Orchard offers 27 varieties of apples for purchase or pick-your-own starting mid-September, but the grounds also include a market and bakery, children’s playground, hiking trail and fish-filled pond.
Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: 4749 Dibble Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004
Contact: 440-224-0639
Ashland County
Scenic Ridge Fruit Farms opened as a new branch of Bauman Orchards this July and now supplies visitors with homegrown fruits and vegetables, fresh pressed cider and other homemade treats.
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Locations: 2031 State Route 89, Jeromesville, Ohio, 44840
Contact: 419-368-3353
Carroll County
The Manfull family has been providing produce, baked goods and more for seven generations at Manfull Orchards. Its market also offers furniture, home décor and trinket gifts.
Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: 8146 Kensington Rd., Augusta, Ohio, 44625
Contact: 330-895-4861
Columbiana County
Woolf Farms is a family-owned 300-acre farm and fruit market, which also sells baked goods, local meat and dairy products. This year the farm is hosting its 5th annual Apple Pick-nic Festival until Oct. 28.
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 6051 State Route 9 Salem, Ohio, 44460
Contact: 330-525-5128
Coshocton County
Clarks Orchard is a small orchard that grows a variety of apples for eating and cooking, as well deer apples, which are imperfect apples used for hunting deer. Grower “Apple Bob” also frequents the Coshocton Farmer’s Market.
Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: 20768 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio, 43812
Contact: 740-295-4109
Cuyahoga County
Royalton Farms offers a variety of produce, cooking products and baked goods in its market. Its old-fashioned style cider is made on a 45-year-old press with no added preservatives or sugars.
Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: 16393 State Rd., North Royalton, Ohio, 44133
Contact: 440-759-5607
Erie County
Burnham Orchards includes a bakery and the Redhead Ciderhouse, where apples are grown, pressed and fermented in-house. Pick-your-own apples, peaches and other fruits are available by season.
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: 8019 State Route 113, Berlin Heights, Ohio, 44814
Contact: 419-588-2138
Quarry Hill Orchard is a market, farm and winery where visitors can shop for baked goods, pick their own apples or enjoy a glass of wine. Several big annual events include the Antique Tractor Show and Apple Peak Harvest Celebration.
Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: 8403 Mason Road #1, Berlin Heights, Ohio, 44814
Contact: 419-588-2858
Geauga County
Blue Jay Orchard offers pick-your-own apples and blueberries depending on the season, and its farm stand sells cider and raw honey harvested by Chickabuzz from hives at the orchard. Two cottages on the property are available to be booked for short stays.
Hours: Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.
* Available by appointment Monday – Wednesday
Location: 17909 Rapids Rd., Hiram, Ohio, 44234
Contact: 440-834-4318
Patterson’s Farm Market is open year-round to offer produce, baked goods and cooking classes. Visitors can go to the Mulberry location for pick-your-own apples and Family Fun Fest, which features activities such as outdoor slides, wagon rides, tire swings and more.
Hours: The market is open daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Mulberry location is open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., for pick-your-own and Family Fun Fest.
Location: The market is located at 11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland, Ohio, 44026. Patterson Farms Mulberry location is at 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, Ohio, 44026.
Contact: 440-729-1964
Eddy Fruit Farm offers pick-your-own apples and grapes as well as a variety of other produce, preserves, maple syrup and more for sale in the market. Fields for soccer and baseball located in the middle of the orchard are home to several local teams.
Hours: The store is open daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and the orchard closes to the public at 5 p.m.
Location: 12079 Caves Rd., Chesterland, Ohio, 44026
Contact: 440-729-7842
Holmes County
Located in Ohio’s Amish County, Hillcrest Orchard grows 22 varieties of apples and 12 varieties of peaches, and it sells produce, local meats and cheeses and candies. A deck overlooking Mud Valley is accessible in the fall.
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 2474 Walnut St. (Twp. Rd 444), Walnut Creek, Ohio, 44687
Contact: 330-893-9906
Lake County
Westwind Farm grows 20 varieties of apples available for pick-your-own. Grapes, Asian pears, winter squash and pumpkins are available to purchase. All produce sold on the farm is grown on the farm.
Hours: Tuesday – Friday, noon – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.
Location: 4600 S. Madison Rd., Madison, Ohio, 44057
Contact: 440-428-0192
Lorain County
Hillcrest Orchards is comprised of a market that sells seasonal goods and a family-friendly farm where activities such as hayrides and shooting an apple cannon are available on the weekend. Additionally, a sunset patio with food, drink and live music is open select hours.
Hours: The market is open daily, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., while pick-your-own and other activities are available Saturday and Sunday. The bar and food trailer on the sunset patio is open Saturday, noon – 3 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.
Location: 50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst, Ohio, 44001
Contact: 440-965-8884
Mahoning County
Haus Orchard and Cider Mill is a family-owned farm established in 1954. The market, which sells a variety of in-season produce, home goods and fresh-pressed cider, is still operated out of the original, 100-year-old barn.
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 6742 West Calla Rd., Canfield, Ohio, 44406
Contact: 330-533-5305
Medina County
Richardson Farms not only offers pick-your-own apples and peaches, but it also grows a variety of other crops and raises several livestock. The farm works with local vendors to provide shoppers with baked goods, jams and more in the market. Plants are available for purchase in the on-site greenhouse.
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 6984 Lafayette Rd., Medina, Ohio, 44256
Contact: 330-722-4029
Weymouth Farms and Orchards is a licensed farm winery, meaning the table grapes, Asian pears, and apples grown on the grounds are used to produce wine. The farm offers wine tastings, online ordering, curbside pickup and pick-your-own fruit events.
Hours: Pickup timeslots are available for booking Wednesday – Friday, and walk-in counter hours are Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m. The wine tasting room is open Friday and Saturday, 2 – 7 p.m.
Location: 2398 Weymouth Rd., Hinckley, Ohio, 44233
Contact: 330-460-4565
Morrow County
Apples and apple products, such as freshly pressed cider and apple cider vinegar, are available at Osborne Orchard. Honey is also available.
Hours: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, noon – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 6027 US Highway 42 N, Mount Gilead, Ohio, 43338
Contact: 419-210-0041
Portage County
Family owned and operated since 1878, Beckwith’s Orchard is located off the Portage County Hike and Bike Trail. Visitors can walk through the orchard, peruse the gift shop or pick up sweet treats from the bakery.
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 1617 Lake Rockwell Rd., Kent, Ohio, 44240
Contact: 330-673-6433
The market at Monroe’s Orchard sells cider, maple syrup, preserves and more, in addition to in-season fruits and vegetables. Pick- your-own apples are available on the weekends, and the Apple Harvest Festival takes place from the end of September to the middle of October.
Hours: Market hours are Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pick-your-own hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the weekends.
Location: 6313 Pioneer Trail, Hiram, Ohio, 44234
Contact: 330-569-7464
Richland County
Apple Hill Orchards in Mansfield includes a fruit-themed bakery, cider press, observation beehive and more. The orchard is known for its daily-made donuts and its fall drink drive-thru. A secondary location in Fredericktown is open seasonally and offers pick-your-own.
Hours: The Mansfield location is open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Fredericktown location is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.
Location: The Mansfield address is 1175 Lexington Ontario Rd., Mansfield, Ohio, 44903 and the Fredericktown address is 16780 Fredericktown Amity Rd., Fredericktown, Ohio, 43019.
Contact: 419-884-1500
Sophie’s Orchard grows more than 25 varieties of apples for pick-your-own, and the market sells other apple products, such as cider slushies and apple baklava. Honey from bees that pollinate the orchard is also available.
Hours: Saturday and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.
Location: 4597 Laubert Rd., Atwater, Ohio, 44201
Contact Information: 330-412-6426
Stark County
Arrowhead Orchard sells its fruit, cider and more in the Applehouse Market. Pick-your-own apples and sunflowers are available as part of Arrowhead’s Fall Festival, which takes place on weekends September through October. Other activities include a hayride, corn maze, zipline and more.
Hours: The Applehouse Market is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 pm., and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m. The Fall Festival, including pick-your-own, takes place Friday, Saturday and Monday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.
Location: 11724 Lisbon St. SE, Paris, Ohio, 44669
Contact: 330-862-2733
Summit County
Country Maid Ice Cream and Orchard
Ice cream and fresh produce are both available at Country Maid Ice Cream and Orchard. Apples, plums, blueberries and more are grown in the orchard, and all ice cream flavors are made with a natural base and locally grown ingredients when available.
Hours: Daily, noon – 9 p.m.
Location: 3252 Streetsboro Rd., Richfield, Ohio, 44286
Contact: 330-659-6830
Trumbull County
Harford Orchards sells a variety of apples and other produce in-store while pick-your-own apples or sunflowers takes place Friday – Sunday, depending on the season.
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 6953 OH-305, Hartford, OH 44424
Contact: 330-772-2100
Wayne County
Rittman Orchards has a market of fall treats and opportunities to pick your own apples, flowers and berries. Plus, the orchard recently expanded to include Bent Ladder cidery and winery.
Hours: Orchard hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Winery hours are Thursday – Saturday, noon – 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.
Locations: 13548 Mount Eaton Rd., Doylestown, Ohio, 44230
Contact: 330-925-4152
As the main location of Bauman Orchards, the Farm Market is open year-round to provide visitors with seasonal produce and local goods. The orchard’s Fall Festival takes place Saturdays in September and October. Festivities include pick-your-own apples, pony rides, pumpkin painting and more.
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Locations: 161 Rittman Ave., Rittman, Ohio, 44270
Contact: 330-925-6861