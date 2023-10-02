Embrace fall: Find an apple orchard to visit in Northeast Ohio

Ashtabula County

Brant’s Apple Orchard

Brant’s Apple Orchard offers 27 varieties of apples for purchase or pick-your-own starting mid-September, but the grounds also include a market and bakery, children’s playground, hiking trail and fish-filled pond.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: 4749 Dibble Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004

Contact: 440-224-0639

Brant's Apple Orchard Donuts are moved through the frying process in the market of Brant's Apple Orchard in Ashtabula. Several orchards in Northeast Ohio produce and sell their own baked goods such as donuts, pies and more.

Ashland County

Scenic Ridge Fruit Farms

Scenic Ridge Fruit Farms opened as a new branch of Bauman Orchards this July and now supplies visitors with homegrown fruits and vegetables, fresh pressed cider and other homemade treats.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations: 2031 State Route 89, Jeromesville, Ohio, 44840

Contact: 419-368-3353



Carroll County

Manfull Orchards

The Manfull family has been providing produce, baked goods and more for seven generations at Manfull Orchards. Its market also offers furniture, home décor and trinket gifts.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 8146 Kensington Rd., Augusta, Ohio, 44625

Contact: 330-895-4861



Columbiana County

Woolf Farms

Woolf Farms is a family-owned 300-acre farm and fruit market, which also sells baked goods, local meat and dairy products. This year the farm is hosting its 5th annual Apple Pick-nic Festival until Oct. 28.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 6051 State Route 9 Salem, Ohio, 44460

Contact: 330-525-5128



Coshocton County

Clarks Orchard

Clarks Orchard is a small orchard that grows a variety of apples for eating and cooking, as well deer apples, which are imperfect apples used for hunting deer. Grower “Apple Bob” also frequents the Coshocton Farmer’s Market.

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 20768 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio, 43812

Contact: 740-295-4109



Cuyahoga County

Royalton Farms

Royalton Farms offers a variety of produce, cooking products and baked goods in its market. Its old-fashioned style cider is made on a 45-year-old press with no added preservatives or sugars.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 16393 State Rd., North Royalton, Ohio, 44133

Contact: 440-759-5607



Erie County

Burnham Orchards

Burnham Orchards includes a bakery and the Redhead Ciderhouse, where apples are grown, pressed and fermented in-house. Pick-your-own apples, peaches and other fruits are available by season.

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 8019 State Route 113, Berlin Heights, Ohio, 44814

Contact: 419-588-2138

Quarry Hill Orchards

Quarry Hill Orchard is a market, farm and winery where visitors can shop for baked goods, pick their own apples or enjoy a glass of wine. Several big annual events include the Antique Tractor Show and Apple Peak Harvest Celebration.

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 8403 Mason Road #1, Berlin Heights, Ohio, 44814

Contact: 419-588-2858



Geauga County

Blue Jay Orchard

Blue Jay Orchard offers pick-your-own apples and blueberries depending on the season, and its farm stand sells cider and raw honey harvested by Chickabuzz from hives at the orchard. Two cottages on the property are available to be booked for short stays.

Hours: Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

* Available by appointment Monday – Wednesday

Location: 17909 Rapids Rd., Hiram, Ohio, 44234

Contact: 440-834-4318

Jenna Bal / Ideastream Public Media Apple flavored treats such as pies, donuts and cider, are offered at many orchards in Northeast Ohio. Patterson Fruit Farm sells apple cider slushies in its market.

Patterson Fruit Farm

Patterson’s Farm Market is open year-round to offer produce, baked goods and cooking classes. Visitors can go to the Mulberry location for pick-your-own apples and Family Fun Fest, which features activities such as outdoor slides, wagon rides, tire swings and more.

Hours: The market is open daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Mulberry location is open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., for pick-your-own and Family Fun Fest.

Location: The market is located at 11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland, Ohio, 44026. Patterson Farms Mulberry location is at 8765 Mulberry Rd., Chesterland, Ohio, 44026.

Contact: 440-729-1964

Eddy Fruit Farm

Eddy Fruit Farm offers pick-your-own apples and grapes as well as a variety of other produce, preserves, maple syrup and more for sale in the market. Fields for soccer and baseball located in the middle of the orchard are home to several local teams.

Hours: The store is open daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and the orchard closes to the public at 5 p.m.

Location: 12079 Caves Rd., Chesterland, Ohio, 44026

Contact: 440-729-7842



Holmes County

Hillcrest Orchard

Located in Ohio’s Amish County, Hillcrest Orchard grows 22 varieties of apples and 12 varieties of peaches, and it sells produce, local meats and cheeses and candies. A deck overlooking Mud Valley is accessible in the fall.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 2474 Walnut St. (Twp. Rd 444), Walnut Creek, Ohio, 44687

Contact: 330-893-9906



Lake County

Westwind Farm

Westwind Farm grows 20 varieties of apples available for pick-your-own. Grapes, Asian pears, winter squash and pumpkins are available to purchase. All produce sold on the farm is grown on the farm.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, noon – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.

Location: 4600 S. Madison Rd., Madison, Ohio, 44057

Contact: 440-428-0192



Lorain County

Hillcrest Orchards

Pat Miller / Ideastream Public Media Henry Miller picks an apple off a tree at Hillcrest Orchards in Lorain County. The orchard offers family-friendly farm activities, such as pick-your-own apples, during the weekend.

Hillcrest Orchards is comprised of a market that sells seasonal goods and a family-friendly farm where activities such as hayrides and shooting an apple cannon are available on the weekend. Additionally, a sunset patio with food, drink and live music is open select hours.

Hours: The market is open daily, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., while pick-your-own and other activities are available Saturday and Sunday. The bar and food trailer on the sunset patio is open Saturday, noon – 3 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

Location: 50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst, Ohio, 44001

Contact: 440-965-8884



Mahoning County

Haus Orchard and Cider Mill

Haus Orchard and Cider Mill is a family-owned farm established in 1954. The market, which sells a variety of in-season produce, home goods and fresh-pressed cider, is still operated out of the original, 100-year-old barn.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 6742 West Calla Rd., Canfield, Ohio, 44406

Contact: 330-533-5305



Medina County

Richardson Farms

Richardson Farms not only offers pick-your-own apples and peaches, but it also grows a variety of other crops and raises several livestock. The farm works with local vendors to provide shoppers with baked goods, jams and more in the market. Plants are available for purchase in the on-site greenhouse.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 6984 Lafayette Rd., Medina, Ohio, 44256

Contact: 330-722-4029

Weymouth Farms and Orchards

Weymouth Farms and Orchards is a licensed farm winery, meaning the table grapes, Asian pears, and apples grown on the grounds are used to produce wine. The farm offers wine tastings, online ordering, curbside pickup and pick-your-own fruit events.

Hours: Pickup timeslots are available for booking Wednesday – Friday, and walk-in counter hours are Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m. The wine tasting room is open Friday and Saturday, 2 – 7 p.m.

Location: 2398 Weymouth Rd., Hinckley, Ohio, 44233

Contact: 330-460-4565



Morrow County

Osborne Orchard

Apples and apple products, such as freshly pressed cider and apple cider vinegar, are available at Osborne Orchard. Honey is also available.

Hours: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, noon – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 6027 US Highway 42 N, Mount Gilead, Ohio, 43338

Contact: 419-210-0041



Portage County

Beckwith’s Orchard

Family owned and operated since 1878, Beckwith’s Orchard is located off the Portage County Hike and Bike Trail. Visitors can walk through the orchard, peruse the gift shop or pick up sweet treats from the bakery.

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 1617 Lake Rockwell Rd., Kent, Ohio, 44240

Contact: 330-673-6433

Monroe’s Orchard

The market at Monroe’s Orchard sells cider, maple syrup, preserves and more, in addition to in-season fruits and vegetables. Pick- your-own apples are available on the weekends, and the Apple Harvest Festival takes place from the end of September to the middle of October.

Hours: Market hours are Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pick-your-own hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the weekends.

Location: 6313 Pioneer Trail, Hiram, Ohio, 44234

Contact: 330-569-7464

Richland County

Apple Hill Orchards

Apple Hill Orchards in Mansfield includes a fruit-themed bakery, cider press, observation beehive and more. The orchard is known for its daily-made donuts and its fall drink drive-thru. A secondary location in Fredericktown is open seasonally and offers pick-your-own.

Hours: The Mansfield location is open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Fredericktown location is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Location: The Mansfield address is 1175 Lexington Ontario Rd., Mansfield, Ohio, 44903 and the Fredericktown address is 16780 Fredericktown Amity Rd., Fredericktown, Ohio, 43019.

Brant's Apple Orchard Several area orchards host special fall festivals that feature fun activities such as hayrides, face paintings, corn mazes and more. Brant's Apple Orchard offers visitors hayrides around the orchard.

Contact: 419-884-1500

Sophie’s Orchard

Sophie’s Orchard grows more than 25 varieties of apples for pick-your-own, and the market sells other apple products, such as cider slushies and apple baklava. Honey from bees that pollinate the orchard is also available.

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.

Location: 4597 Laubert Rd., Atwater, Ohio, 44201

Contact Information: 330-412-6426



Stark County

Arrowhead Orchard

Arrowhead Orchard sells its fruit, cider and more in the Applehouse Market. Pick-your-own apples and sunflowers are available as part of Arrowhead’s Fall Festival, which takes place on weekends September through October. Other activities include a hayride, corn maze, zipline and more.

Hours: The Applehouse Market is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 pm., and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m. The Fall Festival, including pick-your-own, takes place Friday, Saturday and Monday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.

Location: 11724 Lisbon St. SE, Paris, Ohio, 44669

Contact: 330-862-2733



Summit County

Country Maid Ice Cream and Orchard

Ice cream and fresh produce are both available at Country Maid Ice Cream and Orchard. Apples, plums, blueberries and more are grown in the orchard, and all ice cream flavors are made with a natural base and locally grown ingredients when available.

Hours: Daily, noon – 9 p.m.

Location: 3252 Streetsboro Rd., Richfield, Ohio, 44286

Contact: 330-659-6830



Trumbull County

Hartford Orchards

Harford Orchards sells a variety of apples and other produce in-store while pick-your-own apples or sunflowers takes place Friday – Sunday, depending on the season.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 6953 OH-305, Hartford, OH 44424

Rittman Orchard A bag of freshly picked apples sits under a tree in Rittman Orchard. The farm is one of many in the area that offers pick-you-own.

Contact: 330-772-2100



Wayne County

Rittman Orchards

Rittman Orchards has a market of fall treats and opportunities to pick your own apples, flowers and berries. Plus, the orchard recently expanded to include Bent Ladder cidery and winery.

Hours: Orchard hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Winery hours are Thursday – Saturday, noon – 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.

Locations: 13548 Mount Eaton Rd., Doylestown, Ohio, 44230

Contact: 330-925-4152

Bauman Orchards Farm Market

As the main location of Bauman Orchards, the Farm Market is open year-round to provide visitors with seasonal produce and local goods. The orchard’s Fall Festival takes place Saturdays in September and October. Festivities include pick-your-own apples, pony rides, pumpkin painting and more.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations: 161 Rittman Ave., Rittman, Ohio, 44270

Contact: 330-925-6861