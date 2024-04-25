Akron nonprofit initiates campaign to restore city's tree canopy

A nonprofit dedicated to the beautification of Akron is launching a new initiative to reverse an ongoing concern over the declining number of trees in the city.

According to Keep Akron Beautiful, the city’s tree canopy is currently at 34% and is only expected to drop from there. The group predicts 30% coverage by 2040.

In order to reverse the decline in the number of trees in Akron, the group is kicking off its Planting Change campaign Saturday at Hardesty Park. Its goal is to plant 100,000 trees by 2034 with the hope of maintaining a balanced ecosystem and restoring Akron’s green space.

Akron is not the only area in Northeast Ohio with declining tree canopy coverage.

According to a study in the journal Urban Ecosystems from researchers at Baldwin Wallace University, tree cover has drastically lessened over the years in Cuyahoga County. Today, about 21% of the county is covered by trees.

In Cleveland, the city revived its Urban Forestry Commission, which has the ability to recommend policy changes to preserve canopy coverage. A similar trend has been observed in places such as Canton and Youngstown, both of which have developed their own plans to address the growing issue.

Saturday's event in Akronis open to everyone, and the first 100 attendees will receive a white oak seedling. Food and art vendors and craft stations will be present from noon to 3 p.m.