Guardiac Kids come through again: Cleveland's improbable run continues with fans grateful for the ride

Guardians fans came out to support the team Wednesday afternoon, facing elimination with a loss. Cleveland pulled out a thrilling win late in the game, and the fans were along for the ride no matter the outcome.

Jim Sabo, from Cleveland Heights, is a fixture at home games. It’s hard to miss him in one of his homemade heavily bedazzled outfits he makes to support the team.

“I decorate the shirt and shoes and everything," Sabo said. "That’s my hobby, I’ve been doing it for like 30 years."

Sabo’s colorful enthusiasm for both Cleveland baseball and fashion is perhaps the result of a team that has inspired the whole city.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Jim Sabo has been designing his own outfits and coming to support Cleveland baseball for nearly thirty years.

“They really got spirit, you know," Sabo said. "When they’re behind, or something bad is going, they always come through."

The Guardians took the field Wednesday to try and force a deciding Game 3 in their American League Wild Card series with the Detroit Tigers. No matter how long the odds, fans have supported the team throughout a season filled with ups and downs.

Shannon Heidrick of Bay Village loves the community she found in the standing sections of the outfield.

“I actually love it up here, it’s really fun, the energy’s great," Heidrick said. "Last week I was here, I talked to Tigers fans, I talked to new younger Guardians fans, it’s great."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Shannon Heidrick found an improved fan experience hanging out in the standing sections at Progressive Field.

Heidrick attended more than 20 home games this season and found hanging out with other Guards fans added a new element of enjoyment to the game.

Brian Kirksey is a Tigers fan who had never been to Cleveland before today. He was happy with the close competition throughout the afternoon.

“I feel like it’s a small version of Michigan vs. Ohio State,” Kirksey said.

The day started off with some miscues for the Guardians, mostly caused by the sunshine, which at midday, was directly overhead and made pop ups a serious challenge. But their pitching staff righted the ship, as they have all season.

The Guardians and Tigers were locked in a tie for most of the day at 1-1 in front of 26,669 fans at Progressive Field, until the bottom of the eighth inning, when second basemen Brayan Rocchio hit a solo homerun that put the Guardians ahead. Catcher Bo Naylor followed it with another homerun a few batters later, and suddenly the Guardians were up 6-1 going into the ninth inning, which they closed out without yielding any runs.

Mitch Heller of Painesville brought his baby daughter, Mia, to her first playoff game. Heller credited manager Stephen Vogt with guiding the Guardians to victory.

"Vogt's done a great job going with the bullpen getting us out of the jams and they gave themselves an opportunity and Rocchio capitalized," Heller said.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Mitch (left) and Mia (right) Heller came from Painesville for Mia's first playoff game.

As the game wrapped up, elated Guardians fans took the time to celebrate before pouring out of the stadium. Clinton Frier has lived in Cleveland for 35 years and this was his first postseason game, a gift from his daughter, Roni Frier, who came with him. He was bullish on the Guardians prospects for Game 3.

“We gotta come in and get them bats going just like today and we’re gonna win,” Frier said.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Clinton Frier (left) and his daughter Roni (right) didn't rush their victory walk out of the park as they basked in the win.

Ralph Skrobacs and Brian Tooley are friends who came to the game together. They erupted in joy as the last out was secured.

"It's been fantastic, watching this game from start to finish is fantastic, Cleveland baseball is fantastic!" Skrobacs said. "We don't give up, we don't die, start to finish baby!"

Tooley leaned in and added, "We'll be going on to the next series, that's for sure."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Ralph Skrobacs (center) and Brian Tooley (left) were all smiles after the big win.

The win sends the Guardians and Tigers to a deciding Game 3 in the American League Wild Card Series, which will be played Thursday in Cleveland. The winner goes on to face the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series.