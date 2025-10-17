© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Artists revitalize parking lot in Cleveland’s AsiaTown

Ideastream Public Media | By Dave DeOreo,
Ygal KaufmanJean-Marie Papoi
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

A dilapidated shopping cart return in a vacant parking lot has been replaced with a vibrant collection of public art in Cleveland’s AsiaTown district.

“For Those Who Call Here Home” is a new outdoor community space in the old Dave’s Supermarket parking lot at the corner of East 33rd Street and Payne Avenue.

Four people stand in abandoned parking lot looking at old shopping cart return structure.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Artists (left to right) Lydia Guan, Thao Nguyen, Nick Lee and Jordan Wong in the old Dave’s Supermarket parking lot in April.

Lead artist Jordan Wong partnered with the Sculpture Center and a group of local Asian American artists to transform this urban blight into colorful public art for the community.

The project is one of several funded by Cleveland’s Transformative Arts Fund and debuted in September as part of AsiaTown’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

“I have had the privilege to do several public art projects here in AsiaTown,” Wong said. “To be able to share some of the things that I grew up seeing as a kid that resonated with me … as far as cultural identity and belonging, to share that with the families and residents, especially the kids in AsiaTown, it's an honor.”

Three people mingle in front of a large colorful light box featuring a woman's face and Asian iconography in manga style
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
The Sculpture Center's Grace Chin, artist Jordan Wong and urban designer Marika Shioiri-Clark mingle in front of Wong's colorful light box in AsiaTown.

During a series of public conversations organized by urban designer Marika Shioiri-Clark, Wong heard from various community members about what could be done with the empty space and one comment stood out.

“This one parent [said] that if you build only things for adults, it really leaves out the children,” Wong said. “However, if you focus on creating things for children, it actually brings the family together and therefore unites the community.”

With that in mind, Wong and his team came up with five engaging design elements for the new space: a decorative light box, a signature archway, ping pong tables, playful seating arrangements and a trio of artistic planters.

A bird's eye view of an Asian festival on a parking lot decorated with public art
Ygal Kaufman
/
Ideastream Public Media
"For Those Who Call Here Home" debuted at AsiaTown's Mid-Autumn Festival in September.

The design of the planters was awarded to three Asian American artists with ties to AsiaTown: Lydia Guan, Nick Lee and Thao Nguyen. Each artist has a distinct style and a brilliant sense of color according to Wong.

“Thao, Lydia and Nick were incredible to work with. I knew that they would knock it out of the park,” Wong said.

Guan’s planter honors her mother’s Cantonese cooking while Nguyen’s celebrates the spirit of first-generation Americans with a flock of colorful birds.

A smiling daughter and mother make a heart shape with their hands in front of public art project created by the daughter.
1 of 6  — AsiaTown Lydia1.jpg
Artist Lydia Guan and her mother stand in front of Guan's planter designed for AsiaTown.
Dave DeOreo / Ideastream Public Media
A large planter decorated with Chinese food dishes at a Asian festival.
2 of 6  — AsiaTown Lydia 3.jpg
Lydia Guan's planter in AsiaTown in the public art project "For Those Who Call Here Home."
Dave DeOreo / Ideastream Public Media
A man painting a canvas featuring his self portrait and a tiger.
3 of 6  — AsiaTown Nick1.jpg
Artist Nick Lee paints his design for the AsiaTown planter as part of the public art project "For Those Who Call Here Home."
Dave DeOreo / Ideastream Public Media
Colorful planter featuring a man's face looking into a mirror with a tiger looking back.
4 of 6  — AsiaTown Nick2.jpg
Nick Lee's planter design at the AsiaTown Mid-Autumn Festival as part of the public art project "For Those Who Call Here Home."
Dave DeOreo / Ideastream Public Media
Smiling woman speaking with friends at an Asian festival
5 of 6  — AsiaTown Thao1.jpg
Artist Thao Nguyen at the AsiaTown Mid-Autumn Festival in September.
Dave DeOreo / Ideastream Public Media
A large colorful planter featuring birds flying over vegetation and architecture in AsiaTown
6 of 6  — AsiaTown Thao4.jpg
Artist Thao Nguyen's designed planter in AsiaTown as part of public art project "For Those Who Call Here Home."
Dave DeOreo / Ideastream Public Media

Lee uses Japanese iconography of tigers and daruma dolls for his planter, located near where the old shopping corral used to be.

Two silhouettes stand in front of large rectangular light box featuring Asian iconography in manga style.
Jean-Marie Papoi
/
Ideastream Public Media
Jordan Wong's light box in Cleveland's AsiaTown for the public art project "For Those Who Call Here Home."

“I love the culture in AsiaTown and the history, and I think it's important that we get back to our community within Cleveland,” Lee said. “We really wanted to revamp the space and to make it more welcoming and friendly to our local community.”

After a year and a half of planning, the Sculpture Center's Executive Director Grace Chin said she’s happy people are using the space as organizers had intended.

“My hope is that this space will become a permanent park and that this asphalt will be replaced by more naturescape and green space,” Chin said.

A bird's eye view of public art project featuring colorful art and umbrellas at night
Ygal Kaufman
/
Ideastream Public Media
"For Those Who Call Here Home" is located at 3236 Payne Ave. in Cleveland.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & Interviews
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
Ygal Kaufman
Ygal Kaufman is a multiple media journalist with Ideastream Public Media.
Jean-Marie Papoi
Jean-Marie Papoi is a digital producer for the arts & culture team at Ideastream Public Media.
