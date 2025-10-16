5 things to do in NEO: Kent Rainbow Weekend, Ghost Walk in Warren and more

Kent gets colorful

October is LGBTQ+ History Month and what better way to celebrate diversity than in Downtown Kent for the city’s annual Rainbow Weekend ? Festivities begin Friday night at various locations with a queer storytelling hour, drag bingo and a drag show. As the party rolls into Saturday, browse the Queer & Here Market around Acorn Alley, noon – 6 p.m. Create your own rainbow-themed arts and crafts from 1-5 p.m. at more than 15 participating locations around town.

Walking with ghosts in Warren

A tradition since the 1980s, the streets of Warren come alive with history once again for the city’s annual Ghost Walk . Stroll lantern-lit pathways to significant historic sites where actors emerge to share local lore. You’ll learn about the first female FBI agent who called Warren home and abolitionists providing shelter on the Underground Railroad. This year’s special host is Zell Hart Deming, former owner of Warren’s Tribune Chronicle newspaper, who will highlight headlines from the city’s past for tales of crime, tragedy and triumph. Tours are Friday and Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m., and continue through next weekend.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Centuries before Freddie Mercury created the legendary rock anthem, musicians and artists in Bohemia were battling cultural suppression under the Habsburg Empire. Cleveland ensemble Les Délices opens its new season with “Bohemian Rhapsody” to highlight rarely heard chamber music by Bohemian and Moravian composers of the 18th century. There are three opportunities to enjoy this unique series: Friday in Akron at 7:30 p.m., Saturday in Cleveland Heights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday in Rocky River at 4 p.m.

Elyria open house

Check out the changing leaves along the Black River and learn about historic landmarks like the Lorain County Courthouse while visiting Downtown Elyria’s first annual fall open house Saturday, noon – 4 p.m. Begin by picking up a passport and trick-or-treat bag at the Chronicle-Telegram press room, then collect stamps by visiting various locations for a chance to win prizes. You can also compete in a mural scavenger hunt to gather clues and solve a riddle while learning about public art around the city.

Halloween Spooktacular