5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland’s One World Day, Akron Pride Festival and more

One World Day

With Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens as a backdrop, One World Day returns once again to celebrate the diversity of cultures represented in Northeast Ohio. Festivities take place Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., beginning with a naturalization ceremony in Centennial Peace Plaza followed by a Parade of Flags representing about 50 countries. Many of the more than 40 gardens offer an authentic taste of cuisines from across the globe – Irish, Greek and Slovenian, to name a few – along with music, dance and crafts.

Party for Pride

Don your favorite rainbow ensemble and prepare for an all-out party Saturday at the annual Akron Pride Festival . The day-long celebration kicks off Downtown at 10 a.m. with an Equity March along Main Street and continues with food trucks, a kids’ play area and a nonstop lineup of entertainment. Don’t miss David Archuleta of “American Idol” fame at 6:30 p.m. on the Lock 3 stage and a drag show at 7:30 with Onya Nurve, Canton native and 2025 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

History fans unite

Brush up on Lake County history during the inaugural NE Ohio Historical Day at the Painesville Railroad Museum. Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., representatives from the Lake County Historical Society, Finnish Heritage Museum, Fairport Harbor Lighthouse and more are on hand to share knowledge of Northeast Ohio’s heritage. There’s also a model train flea market, book signings from local authors and the chance to explore a historic train depot built in 1893.

Crafts and corks

Head over to Ohio’s wine country Saturday for a late summer afternoon of sipping and shopping. The 12th annual Crafts & Corks Crawl presents two juried craft shows at two local wineries from noon – 6 p.m. More than 60 vendors across the grounds of Debonne Vineyards and Grand River Cellars in Madison share handmade items such as ceramics, embroidery, stained glass and more.

Live music at Lake View