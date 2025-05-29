A conversation with Onya Nurve, the Clevelander who just won 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Last month, Canton native Justin Woody became the first Ohioan to win the reality competition series "RuPaul's Drag Race."

The long-running show has aired hundreds of episodes, won dozens of Emmy's and launched careers on Broadway and in Hollywood.

Ideastream Public Media's Abbey Marshall spoke with the Cleveland-based drag queen, known better as Onya Nurve, to talk about what makes Northeast Ohio's drag scene so special.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

MARSHALL: So you are the first winner of "Drag Race" that is from Cleveland. Obviously, you're very proud. You shouted out the "216" and the "330" in some of your performances. Can you talk a little bit about what is so special about this area? What is so special about this city?

ONYA: Well, I grew up here. I'm originally from Canton, Ohio. I graduated from Perry High School. And I think a lot of what makes me proud is that I've done a lot artistically in Northeast Ohio for like my entire life. Now I've embedded myself in the drag community for a few years, and I think what makes me so proud is that, like at each stage of my life, I've done something in this state — in this town — that makes me proud. So once I got on "Drag Race," it was just, you know, like a full circle moment. Like everything that I've done in my life has come to this moment.

MARSHALL: So let's talk about your performing roots. I actually do a lot of theater around here, and I heard that you participated Near West [Theatre].

ONYA: Yeah, I started doing shows at Near West, I believe, [in] 2010 or 2011 when I moved to Cleveland for college. ... So I met a lot of people.

ABBEY: Can you talk about bridging from the theater background and the performing background into drag here?

ONYA: So it wasn't until watching "RuPaul's Drag Race" is when I understood how it functioned on that platform. And then watching it on that platform, I saw how much like fine art and crafting and theater was involved in the art of drag is when realized, 'Oh my God, everything that I've done in my life is drag related.' So that's kind of how I started doing it: realizing that like I had the tools to do it.

MTV Onya Nurve on Season 17 of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

ABBEY: Oftentimes people think about drag and they think about lip syncs, but what is it specifically about drag that is maybe one of your favorite element? What is that that you feel particularly drawn to?

ONYA: I think it's the joy I get from giving joy... Because drag is such a call and response type of thing. And I feel the joy, I see people get from me. ... Because it's very contagious. Doing something that makes you happy from making people happy is almost like a healthy drug. It's just something you want to keep going back to.

ABBEY: Can you talk about the tight community of drag performers here in Ohio? Why it is so close knit?

ONYA: I feel like it's because drag in Cleveland specifically has this underground vibe to it. I feel like it hasn't broke through as something that is a main source of entertainment in Cleveland. And I feel because of that fact, we band together to make sure we have safe spaces, to make that we are entertained and making sure that we have spaces for all different types of people.

ABBEY: Obviously, on "Drag Race," you have queens from New York, Los Angeles: These much bigger cities that maybe have a more robust scene. Do you feel like you were ever underestimated because of where you came from?

ONYA: I feel like when it comes to "RuPaul's Drag Race," there just hasn't been that much representation from Cleveland. So when it came to getting on the show, I feel like a lot of people and a lot of the entertainers have never heard of me because I come from a small city. I'm also not a social media person. So like, I didn't have like 20,000 followers before getting on the show. So I feel like I was an underdog in that way. And then Cleveland is just like an underdog city when it comes to like the grand scheme of things. So I felt like I was the underdog from an underdog place.

ABBEY: When you talk about that explosion to fame... How have you kind of navigated that and your quick ascent into fame while also staying connected to where you came from?

ONYA: I still live in Cleveland. So I feel like with all of the fame and all of traveling from state to state, at the end of the day, I still can come back to home with my cats. And I live in Collinwood. So right across the street or right near here is the Beachland Ballroom and Doinks Burger Joint, where I worked before I got on "Drag Race," and Six Shooter Coffee Shop. So when I come home, I am surrounded not only by my home city, but people that have helped me get here. So it's important to... have my home, which is in Cleveland, to come back to after all of that craziness and fame.

ABBEY: Do you have some favorite places around that you'd like to go, whether it's restaurants, if there's just any place that you want to shout out?

ONYA: Well, obviously, Doinks Burger Joint; I have to shout out my home restaurant. ... I'm gonna go ahead and shout out Szechuan Gourmet in Asiatown. It's one of the best food in freaking Cleveland. Heck's Cafe... That's also some bomb food. And I'll just leave it there because we'll be talking about food all day.

ABBEY: So speaking of, you are living in Cleveland right now, but I watched your Good Morning America interview, and you talked about taking your cash prize and possibly moving away and buying a house somewhere. Is that still your goal? What are your plans?

ONYA: I'm kind of open to wherever. I've lived in Ohio my whole life, so I'm definitely open to living somewhere else. I don't own a house now. I don't know if I want my first home to be in Cleveland or Ohio or somewhere else, so I am open to whatever. I'm open to seeing where the wind takes me, but I will say that Ohio is such an affordable place to live. I am in no rush to leave.

ABBEY: Can you talk about queer representation on TV and in media, and why that's important for you to be on the show or for anyone that might be watching at home?

ONYA: I think that is such an interesting question because like I haven't thought about it that much before getting on "Drag Race." I feel like I'm a Black person, I am a queer person and now a drag queen. So I feel everything I've done and do in my life has been a political act within itself. So sometimes to think about what it means now that I have this fame and I'm on TV, and what it means for someone else or what it means in this political climate: It's a lot to think of because at the end of the day.

I just hope that what I do can bring joy into someone's life. And I only can continue to be the person that I am. And that is a very colorful person, a very assured person, a very loud person, and it's through drag. I will never stop doing that. So I feel like on this platform, I have no choice but to break down the barriers that need to be broken down, and I hope that everyone that needs to see it and hear it does.

I feel like I'm a Black person, I am a queer person and now a drag queen. So I feel everything I've done and do in my life has been a political act within itself. Onya Nurve

ABBEY: What did you take away from the show?

ONYA: I think the most important thing that I've learned from the show is, because I'm a very confident person and assured person, I didn't realize ... I did have walls up and I was kind of afraid to let people in. So I feel like what I've taken from the show is that it's OK to like let people in. It's OK to be vulnerable. It's OK to create safe spaces for other people. I feel like that's what I learned the most because watching it on TV allowed me to see myself outside myself and that was the first time I've ever got a chance to do that.

MTV Onya Nurve on season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race

ABBEY: What's kind of next in the immediate future of continuing to perform and things like that?

ONYA: I'm going to Europe ... So I'm really excited to do that. ... Honestly, I just want to get on stage. I want to be on Broadway. I want be on TV. I want the be on "Abbott Elementary." I keep saying it, but hopefully I'm on SNL. The sky's the limit. I've always dreamed big. It's how I got on Drag Race, and I will continue to dream big.

ABBEY: Who is your "Abbott Elementary" character in your ideal world?

ONYA: I honestly would love to play a substitute teacher, like as me out of drag, and then I would love to somehow incorporate Onya: like they saw my job outside of that. Or I would love to be the principal's sister or something in drag or... one of the students' moms or something like that — just some crazy cameo that's, like, unforgettable. I would love it.

ABBEY: Then you mentioned Broadway. Is there a dream role that you have? Obviously, we've seen queens like [fellow "Drag Race" winner] Jinx Monsoon on Broadway. So what kind of roles would you like to do?

ONYA: Wow, I would love to play Motor Mouth Maybelle from "Hairspray." I feel like that would be really fun. I'm also excited for the world to get to know Justin. I feel like a lot of people think that drag artists want to only play a drag queen or a woman on Broadway, but I'm excited to... really branch out and show the world... all the facets of me.

And so what else? Let's see. I don't know if "Shrek" got back on Broadway. The way I would love to play Donkey would be amazing. And it was a really good show. So it was really funny, really good. So I'd love to do that. And there's this really obscure show called "Passing Strange" that I would want to do if it ever went back on Broadway.

ABBEY: Any other parting words or thoughts as you're winding down from this press tour and, and moving into the next phase of life, reflecting back on this journey?

ONYA: I'm just really excited to turn into this new chapter of my life. I'm learning so much about myself in drag and out of drag. I'm learning what rest actually means and relaxation actually means. And I'm learning what the real importance of drag is. And I am excited to keep learning and keep pushing forward.

Onya's Cleveland favorites

ABBEY: So I have a couple like Cleveland specific questions for you... What do you think the best gay or queer bar in town is or your favorite?

ONYA: Ooh, I would have to say Twist Social Club.

ABBEY: Best drag spot?

ONYA: Best drag spot, I would have to say Studio West 117.

ABBEY: Pierogies or Polish boys?

ONYA: Honestly, for a quick pierogi, I would just go to Raddell's [Sausage Shop], since it's right down the street from my house. And for a Polish boy, I'd have to say Kim's Wings.

ABBEY: Are you rooting for Guardians, Cavs, Browns?

ONYA: I would honestly have to say the Guardians because I really want to do their first pitch one day.

ABBEY: Favorite museum in town?

ONYA: My favorite museum would probably have to be the Natural History Museum. They just got done... renovating it and building the new parts of it. I haven't been yet and I have to go see. And then second, I would have to say the Cleveland Museum of Art because that's like my second home. I love it there.

ABBEY: Since we are home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, do you like a favorite inductee or someone that you really love that's been inducted?

ONYA: Yes, Missy Elliott. That was really cool.

ABBEY: Do you have a favorite spot that you like to go on the lakefront?

ONYA: Honestly, I love to go to Euclid. I like to go where there's not a lot of people. So you're really not gonna find me at Edgewater. You might find me like Euclid Beach or further east, like Mentor Beach or something like that. That's kind of like my vibe.

ABBEY: Giving some love back to some Cleveland queens. Are there any local ones that you want to shout out right now?

ONYA: Of course, I have to shout out my daughters, Ariyah Fuego and Bia Jewel. They are the love of my life and the love of Cleveland's life. I would also have to shout out my girls, Anhedonia Delight, Monica Lexin, Malibu Peruu. And of course, Sassy Sascha. Omega, Pineapple. I love them all. They're all my sisters.