5 things to do in NEO: Chalk art in Cleveland, FireFish Festival in Lorain and more

Chalk the sidewalks

The sidewalks surrounding Wade Lagoon in University Circle become canvases for the community at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s annual Chalk Festival . Walk along the works of professional chalk artists or purchase a square of pavement (chalk pastels included) and create your own masterpiece. All ages and artistic abilities are invited to participate rain or shine Saturday and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Light up Lorain

Downtown Lorain becomes a stage for music, art and dance during the 10th annual FireFish Festival . An artisan market lines Broadway Avenue while street performances pop up in unexpected places. A community parade led by fire dancers and jugglers begins at dusk and concludes with the traditional burning of the FireFish sculpture on the banks of the Black River. Join in the fun Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

‘Titan’ in Akron

The Akron Symphony tackles Gustav Mahler’s “Titan” Saturday to kick off its 72nd season at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. with Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture,” continues with Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto and culminates with Mahler’s sweeping debut symphony.

Books & Blooms

Readers, writers and gardeners can come together for Books & Blooms at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Discover your next great read by perusing local vendors, join in creative writing activities, participate in a community book swap or enjoy silent reading time in the gardens. Stop by Saturday, 6-9 p.m., or Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Birding on the beach