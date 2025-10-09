5 things to do in NEO: Foliage fun in Medina, Kent State artists in Hudson and more

Artistic trio on view

Three distinguished artists with ties to Kent State University weave their styles together in an exhibition on view at Peg’s Gallery in Hudson starting Friday. “ITERATIONS: Rhythm & Reason” features Cleveland Arts Prize winners and retired Kent State art professors Brinsley Tyrrell and Janice Lessman-Moss along with current Kent State prof Peter Christian Johnson. Tyrrell’s sculptures, Lessman-Moss’s textiles and Johnson’s ceramics all share a similar spirit with their intricate and repetitive patterns. You can get lost in their art through the end of January.

Make like a tree

A recent poll from our To-Do List newsletter (sign up here) proved that fall is most definitely Northeast Ohio’s favorite season. And what better way to enjoy autumn than to drive through the colorful foliage that dots our landscape. You can take it a step further this Saturday and Sunday by traveling along the Medina County Fall Foliage Tour that’s more than just pretty trees. The tour features many interesting stops along the route including farms, historical societies and parks.

Singing their song

Brent Kirby recently shared on the Ideastream podcast “Shuffle” about the Cleveland musician’s bi-monthly songwriting showcase 10x3 at the Bop Stop. The free event features 10 songwriters or bands performing three songs each. On Wednesday, the Bop Stop celebrates its 11th anniversary, so to spice things up a bit a jazz trio supports the artists for the showcase starting at 7 p.m. in Hingetown.

Alternate reality on stage

Speaking of trios, a threesome of Argentine playwrights collaborated on the play “La Versión Infinita” currently on stage at LatinUS Theater during Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s a fever dream of alternate reality in this comedy about an unassuming woman who receives a mysterious phone call at work from herself. Hilarity ensues in Spanish (with English supertitles) at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression on West 25th Street in Cleveland through Sunday.

An august artist named August

Learn about the venerable group of 20th century artists known as the Cleveland School at WOLFS Gallery in Beachwood. Start with the Ohio landscape painter and native Clevelander who’s celebrated in the exhibition opening Friday, “August Frederick Biehle: Reckoning with Modernism.” Be sure to look for his watercolors of Cleveland’s notorious Kokoon Klub from the Roaring Twenties. Please enjoy this local art history lesson through Dec. 30.