5 things to do in NEO: ‘Fleeting Florals’ at MassMu, David Bowie memories and more

Fading flowers

Since floral arrangements are infrequent this time of year, why not satisfy your flower cravings at the Massillon Museum of Art? In her exhibit “Fleeting Florals,” artist Katy Richards captures beautiful wilting bouquets in vibrant oil paintings. You can chat with the Cleveland Institute of Art alumna about her many inspirations at a free public reception on Saturday at 5 p.m. Otherwise, this flower show is on view through Jan. 25 at MassMu.

Bowie celebration

In 1972, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars touched down in the United States for the first time right here in Northeast Ohio. It wasn’t at the NASA Glenn Research Center but at Cleveland’s Music Hall. What’s funny is at the time of that first U.S. concert, David Bowie was less than a mile from the future site of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame where he’d be inducted in 1996. This weekend, Bowie fanatic Thomas Mulready and the band Vanity Crash start a three-concert series celebrating David Bowie in NEO at various venues including the BOP STOP in Cleveland’s Hingetown Friday, Jilly’s Music Room in Akron Saturday and the Beachland Ballroom in the Waterloo Arts District Sunday. All concerts begin at 8 p.m.

Winter birding

Dust off your binoculars and get outside for a winter birding adventure in the Northern Ohio wetlands of Sandusky Bay. The Sheldon Marsh State Nature Preserve is one of the best birding sites in the Buckeye state when it comes to frolicking waterfowl. Friday morning the Ohio Division of Natural Areas and Preserves hosts a winter hike where you might see a bald eagle, trumpeter swan or rare snowy owl. The bird trek kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Huron nature preserve. Otherwise, birders are welcome to the marsh 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Details matter

Get a dose of realism in a captivating exhibit of regional artists whose paintings could be mistaken for photographs. The Bonfoey Gallery’s “In the Details” spotlights six painters with varied inspirations for their still lifes, from Frank Oriti’s jam-filled mason jar to an old Converse high-top shoe by Amber Kempthorn. You might want to take your readers for a closer look when you visit the gallery in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square district before the month ends.

Local lens

Don’t worry, there’s actual photography on the to-do list this week as Northeast Ohio photographers unite in the new show “Architecture: From the Ground Up.” The Rust Belt Photo Collective shares dozens of perspectives of local architecture at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood through Feb. 27. Meet the photographers and maybe join their collective’s cause during a free reception Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.