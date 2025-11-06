5 things to do in NEO: Video game exhibit, Mistletoe Market and more

Art exhibit or video game arcade?

It’s all free play at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s latest exhibition of Buckeye-born video games. “FREE PLAY: Innovative Ohio Game Design” showcases games that venture into areas of experiential learning, immersive therapy and role playing. The fun turns on for the first time Friday, 5-8 p.m., inside the institute’s Reinberger Gallery. This artistic video game parlor is open through Feb. 8.

Boppin’ to a Latin groove

A pair of Cleveland Latin jazz icons bring their musical friendship back to the Music Settlement’s BOP STOP in Hingetown Friday night. Percussion master Sammy Deleon takes out his timbales as Jackie Warren sits down at the grand piano for a night of salsa, merengue and Latin jazz. If you go, be sure to raise a glass for Deleon in honor of his orquesta’s 30th anniversary. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

A runway to the Renaissance

Join the festivities for the largest fashion exhibition in the history of the Cleveland Museum of Art on Friday night. “Renaissance to Runway: The Enduring Italian Houses” is the inspiration for this month’s adults-only MIX: Renaissance to Revolution. But it’s not the sole muse for the party as the music of Beyoncé’s 2022 album “Renaissance” gets folks on the dance floor in the CMA atrium. Attendees can cool their dancing shoes with admission to the exhibit, which opens to the public on Sunday.

Hello mistletoe

Get a head start on holiday shopping at a nature-inspired emporium in the Geauga Park District this weekend. The Holly Days Artisan Boutique & Mistletoe Market features jury-selected handmade items for everyone on your “nice” list. There’s an outdoor evening market on Friday from 5-8 p.m., featuring ornaments, gourmet gifts, jewelry and pottery at the park’s West Woods nature center. Make sure not to miss the Mistletoe Market, featuring handmade items created by artistic kids. The holiday boutique continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veteran’s Day salute

Honor those who served in the U.S. military with a patriotic performance Saturday afternoon in Cuyahoga Falls. The Akron Derbytown Chorus headlines the show and shares the stage with several barbershop quartets as well as the new kids on the block, the Akron Harmony Project. Flag-waving favorites will be in abundance starting at 2 p.m. at the Community Vineyard Church.