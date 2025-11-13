5 things to do in NEO: Ohio on big screen, ‘Churchill’ in Akron and more

‘Wild’ for Ohio

Kayaking, hiking, ice fishing, mountain biking – however you enjoy the beauty of the Buckeye State, make your way to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for the premiere of “Ohio: Wild at Heart.” Ohio football great Archie Griffen narrates the visual journey of the state’s natural wonders. Tickets are included with general admission to the museum Saturday and Sunday and showtimes are about every hour from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

‘Churchill at War’

One of the most significant figures of the 20th century is at the center of a one-man show in Downtown Akron. Written and directed by Hudson resident Neil Thackaberry, “Churchill at War” explores the early military career of Britain’s former Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Running Nov. 14-22, the performances take place two levels below Main Street in the intimate Wild Oscar's venue, part of the Akron Civic Theatre.

Scriptless in Seattle

If you're thinking this show stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, think again. When several comedy performers had to come up with a group name on the fly, they picked the perfect movie pun. Founded in Cuyahoga Falls in 2019, Scriptless in Seattle now travels the country with its unscripted improv show and makes a stop in Bay Village on Saturday. They host an improv workshop at BAYarts from 1-3 p.m., then hit the stage at 7 p.m.

Holiday décor in Dover

The Reeves Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum in Dover is ready to welcome guests for the holiday season. Once the residence of Jeremiah E. Reeves, a prominent 20th century industrialist in Tuscarawas County, the Dover Historical Society now maintains the property and decorates all 17 rooms for Christmas. Guided tours are Wednesdays – Sundays through the end of December.

Duo Noire

Two classical guitarists blur the lines between classical, rock and blues. Thomas Flippin and Christopher Mallett perform as Duo Noire with the mission to bring classical chamber music to communities of diverse racial and economic backgrounds. The pair performs original compositions along with works by female and Black composers Saturday at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland at 7:30 p.m.