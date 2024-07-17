These 10 Northeast Ohio museums offer free admission
It doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to experience art and history. Northeast Ohio has a plethora of museums that offer free admission daily or on certain days to anyone who wants to experience arts and culture.
Cleveland Museum of Art
11150 East Blvd., Cleveland
The Cleveland Museum of Art is free every day of the week.
Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland
11400 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, also known as moCa, is free for all residents in Ohio and youth under 18. Admission is $10 for adults who live outside of the state.
Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Akron Art Museum
1 S. High St., Akron
The Akron Art Museum is free to the public every Thursday.
Thursday hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleveland
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is free for Cleveland and East Cleveland residents on Sundays.
Sunday hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Butler Institute of Art
524 Wick Ave., Youngstown
The Butler Institute of Art is free every day.
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sundays from 12–4 p.m.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., Cleveland
The Rock Hall is free for all Cleveland residents. These complimentary tickets must be reserved online.
Hours: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Extended hours vary seasonally.
Allen Memorial Art Museum
87 N. Main St., Oberlin
The Allen Memorial Art Museum is always free to visit. *The museum is temporarily closed for the summer, but it will reopen in the fall.
Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Canton Museum of Art
1001 Market Ave., North Canton
The Canton Museum of Art is free on Thursdays and the first Friday of every month.
Thursday hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Massillon Museum
121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon
The Massillon Museum is free to visit every day.
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday 2–5 p.m.
Kent State University Museum
515 Hilltop Dr. Kent
The Kent State University Museum is free to Kent State students and faculty daily. Admission is free to the public on Sundays.
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday from 12–4 p.m.
Museums for All
Many museums around Northeast Ohio also participate in Museums for All. People who receive food assistance like SNAP are eligible to receive free or reduced entry.