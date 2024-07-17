These 10 Northeast Ohio museums offer free admission

It doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to experience art and history. Northeast Ohio has a plethora of museums that offer free admission daily or on certain days to anyone who wants to experience arts and culture.



Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Blvd., Cleveland

The Cleveland Museum of Art is free every day of the week.

Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland

11400 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, also known as moCa, is free for all residents in Ohio and youth under 18. Admission is $10 for adults who live outside of the state.

Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Akron Art Museum

1 S. High St., Akron

The Akron Art Museum is free to the public every Thursday.

Thursday hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Cleveland Museum of Natural History

1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleveland

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is free for Cleveland and East Cleveland residents on Sundays.

Sunday hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Butler Institute of Art

524 Wick Ave., Youngstown

The Butler Institute of Art is free every day.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sundays from 12–4 p.m.



Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., Cleveland

The Rock Hall is free for all Cleveland residents. These complimentary tickets must be reserved online.

Hours: Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Extended hours vary seasonally.



Allen Memorial Art Museum

87 N. Main St., Oberlin

The Allen Memorial Art Museum is always free to visit. *The museum is temporarily closed for the summer, but it will reopen in the fall.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Canton Museum of Art

1001 Market Ave., North Canton

The Canton Museum of Art is free on Thursdays and the first Friday of every month.

Thursday hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Massillon Museum

121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

The Massillon Museum is free to visit every day.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 2–5 p.m.



Kent State University Museum

515 Hilltop Dr. Kent

The Kent State University Museum is free to Kent State students and faculty daily. Admission is free to the public on Sundays.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday from 12–4 p.m.



Museums for All

Many museums around Northeast Ohio also participate in Museums for All. People who receive food assistance like SNAP are eligible to receive free or reduced entry.