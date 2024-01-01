Expertise: Writing articles, audio editing

Education: Kent State University - student

Lorain County Community College - Associate Degree

Lorain High School

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Mill Hollow in Vermillion

Experience:

Des Torres was an intern for Kent State’s College of Arts and Sciences and worked as a freelancer for The Morning Journal. She has also worked as a reporter for the Kent Stater, the Kent State student newspaper.

Highlights:

2022 Best Print Newspaper Story, Student Run Media: 2 Year/Trade School, First Place - "Help is available for domestic abuse victims"

2022 Best Print Sports Story, Student Run Media: 2 Year/Trade School, First Place - "Stepping into the future with Esports"

Why trust Ideastream Public Media?

