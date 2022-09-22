-
For students grades 5 through 12, the Effective Leadership Academy provides coaching on leadership and communication by partnering with Northeast Ohio companies.
After months of eye-popping prices, egg lovers are finally seeing some relief. Wholesale prices in the Midwest fell by 58 cents at the end of January, but the days of a $1.50 a dozen may not return.
The workers say the outdoor gear company agreed to allow them to take a vote to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, after their job action Friday morning ahead of a National Labor Relations Board hearing.
Farm Action, a farmer advocacy group, has accused big egg producers of price gouging, including Versova Holdings that manages a farm based in Ohio. The group wants the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on the egg industry.
City Goods occupies seven hangar-like buildings in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood providing 24 local vendors with an affordable brick and mortar location while encouraging foot traffic and reducing the hassles of running a business.
The first round of tickets to Beyoncé's highly anticipated Renaissance world tour go on sale next week. Ticketmaster is under pressure to avoid a repeat of the Taylor Swift debacle in November.
Dayton’s famous potato chip company Mikesell's will close down this month after being in business for over 100 years. The snack food company plans to sell its brand and intellectual property rights to another manufacturer.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wants to cap late fees at $8. Banking groups say the proposal would result in higher costs for consumers.
The Greater Cleveland Partnership and a host of other businesses and organizations held a “signing day” ceremony for a small batch of talented young people Tuesday, but it wasn't athletes signing on the dotted line. It was apprentices in the burgeoning field of IT (information technology).
Exxon earned nearly $56 billion in profit last year, the biggest annual profit any Western oil company has ever seen. Chevron set its own record with $35 billion in profit.
Court documents state the Ohio AFL-CIO received $1.4 million from a dark money group — allegedly operated by former House Speaker Larry Householder — to help fight against a repeal of a nuclear power plant bailout bill.
The Department of Energy allowed a taxpayer-funded breakthrough in batteries to transfer overseas with little oversight