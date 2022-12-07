-
Sinema's move is unlikely to change the power balance in the Senate, as it comes days after Sen. Raphael Warnock won the Georgia runoff election to give Democrats a 51-49 majority.
-
Google compiled data on the people, entertainment and current events that Americans searched for the most in 2022.
-
The decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off soon.
-
The promised surge in clean-energy jobs from the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the U.S. is mostly focused farther down the supply chain, like at battery assembly plants.
-
The panel is planning to release its final report and hold a "formal presentation," which could include a hearing, the week of Dec. 19.
-
A jury found Elizabeth Holmes' former business and romantic partner guilty in July on all 12 felony counts of defrauding Theranos investors and the patients that used the company's faulty blood tests.
-
The Justice Department's watchdog found a string of missteps by federal Bureau of Prison officials but no malicious intent in their handling of Bulger's transfer to the prison where he was killed.
-
The announcement underscored the intentions by Afghanistan's new rulers to continue hardline policies implemented since they took over the country and to stick to their interpretation of Islamic law.
-
An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the bombings that killed over 200 people was paroled after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence.
-
Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in its executive branch. It's the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms.
-
Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in Wednesday as Peru's next president after Congress voted out President Pedro Castillo shortly after he dissolved the legislative body.
-
December 7, 1972 was the launch of the final mission in NASA's Apollo moon program. Fifty years later, NASA finally seems poised to return people to the lunar surface.