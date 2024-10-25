Bay Village police officer wrangling giant inflatable pumpkin goes viral ahead of Halloween

Ghosts, goblins and vampires might not be taking to the streets this Halloween, but a giant inflatable pumpkin has already made an appearance in Bay Village, floating down the street on a dark and stormy night.

The city recently made national and international news, with news stations such as ABC, CNN and BCC all reporting on dash camera footage released October 14 by the city's police department that shows officers wrangling a giant inflatable Halloween decoration that apparently broke loose and flew through the street, blocking traffic near the intersection of Wolf and Saddler roads.

This fun and lighthearted moment between officers and the inflatable has inspired funny memes and TikTok videos, some of which have gotten millions of likes.

Other social media users added spooky Halloween music to the background of the video delighting in police’s response to the inflatable pumpkin which required backup to subdue.

A responding officer tried to stop the runaway pumpkin before the decoration started to move again in the wind, swallowing him, the video shows. The officer then had to maneuver his way out of the pumpkin and wait for others to arrive.

Backup arrived shortly after and helped wrestle the giant pumpkin out of the road, the video shows. After its small adventure, the pumpkin was returned to its owner.

“Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event," the police department said.