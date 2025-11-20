5 things to do in NEO: Prison perspectives, Video Game Symphony and more

Art from prison

Witness both creativity and shared experiences in "One Art One Community," a show of works by artists currently incarcerated at Grafton Correctional Institution. There are 46 pieces in a variety of mediums on view along with community members' reflections on the artwork. Visit weekdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., through Jan. 9, inside Case Western Reserve University's Wade Park Community Engagement Center near University Circle in Cleveland.

Fun with fables

Come for the puppets and stay for the animal-inspired Baroque music at one of two free performances on Saturday. Les Délices presents the Aesop Project, an educational and family-friendly program first at 11:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Community Arts Center in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Arrive early at 10:30 a.m. to make a mask. There’s a second showing of the Aesop Project at the Akron Public Library Main Branch at 3:30 p.m.

Level up

Leave your controller at home and join gaming and music enthusiasts for PRESS CONTINUE at the Akron Civic Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Video Game Symphony, started by Kent State grads, brings a full orchestra and choir to the stage to pay tribute to Mario, Zelda, Pokemon and others. Arrive early costumed as your favorite character for a cosplay contest and peruse art and collectibles in a “geek market.”

Holiday hoot

Settle in for seasonal misadventure with the Workshop Players in Amherst. They present the Southern comedy “Christmas Belles” Friday through Dec. 7, performed in what once was a one-room schoolhouse. The story centers on sisters taking over the Christmas pageant in a small Texas town, but everything that could go wrong, well, does.

Festive in Medina

Kick off the holiday season more traditionally with the 41st Candlelight Walk in Medina. The weekend is packed with events to get you in the spirit, from a tour of gingerbread homes to caroling around the square to screenings of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The tree lighting is Friday night and the parade of lights is Saturday night, but there are many more seasonal options to enjoy through Sunday.

