5 things to do in NEO: Great Lakes Theater, Mural Fest Canton and more

Visual art meets theater

Art inspires art in “Sunday in the Park with George.” Great Lakes Theater presents the Sondheim musical centered around the creation of George Seurat’s famous pointillism painting. Directed by Victoria Bussert, the show opens Friday and continues through Oct. 12 at the Hanna Theatre in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

Urban canvases

Wear walking shoes to discover nine new murals in Downtown Canton with the return of Mural Fest Saturday. Meet the artists, a mix of national and local creators, and pose for photos with the murals during the free community celebration from 1-4 p.m. It’s a family-friendly affair with a DJ, face painting and sidewalk chalking for kids. The event hub is at the intersection of 4th Street NE and Rex Avenue NE.

Embrace creativity

IngenuityFest hosts a weekend celebration of local ideas and artistry in Cleveland. Check out immersive exhibits, such as large-scale mushroom sculptures with mediative sound and lighting or a disco jungle featuring various kinds of plants. Jam to local music on multiple stages, shop for local art or try hands-on making. This year’s theme is Forging the Future and kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday until 6 p.m. at Ingenuity Labs.

Taste of fall

Enjoy seasonal sweets at Lake Metroparks Farmpark for Apple & Honey Harvest Weekend. See apple cider and beekeeping demonstrations while you slurp an apple slushie. There’s a corn maze to meander and of course animals to visit Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Halloween, Broadway-style

Showtunes might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Halloween, but local entertainers have just the ticket. Broadway Sessions: Frights and Delights promises selections from shows like “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Sweeney Todd” as well as the movie musical “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Grab a seat Saturday night at 7:30 inside the Cirigliano Studio Theatre in the Stocker Arts Center at Lorain County Community College.