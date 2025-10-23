5 things to do in NEO: Circus wedding, skeleton walk and more

Circus tricks

Prepare to be amazed and scared as aerial artists show off their skills during a Halloween-themed circus wedding. “The Seance: 'Til Death Do Us Part” is a Crooked River Circus production spotlighting local talent at Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Grab your best witch hat or Dracula teeth and enjoy the dancing, thrills and supernatural surprises.

Halloween for grown ups

Get a babysitter for All Hale’s Eve: Ghosts and Legends of the Western Reserve. Hale Farm & Village in Bath becomes a haunted village for adults only Saturday night. The party starts at 5 p.m. Trick or treat for craft beer or mead instead of candy while listening to ghost stories about the historic site that was once home to three generations of the Hale family.

‘WITCH’ hunt

There are now more chances to see “WITCH,” a dark comedy about the devil chasing souls in the quiet village of Edmonton. The devil meets a formidable challenge in a local outsider dubbed a witch. Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights was “thrilled” with interest in the show and extended the run by a week. Catch a performance Thursday through Sunday until Nov. 2.

Not-too spooky theater

“Winnie the Pooh BOOOOO!” is a family-friendly affair with more laughs than frights. The 45-minute show provides a Halloween adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood with Pooh and friends from the Players Guild Theatre in North Canton. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Come in a costume and stay for trick-or-treating after the show.

Skeleton walk

There’s no need to be scared about a walk in the woods at Holden Arboretum where several 12-foot skeletons are scattered around the Kirtland property. Admire the playful display by local artists and horticulturalists while enjoying the fall colors. If you dare, climb the 202 steps of the Emergent Tower for a 360-degree forest view.