5 things to do in NEO: Concert Truck, ‘The Lion King’ and more

Musical truck stops

The Concert Truck cruises around the Akron area this weekend. Catch a performance from Tuesday Musical’s 16-foot box truck outfitted with a piano and sound system. There’s a noon show at the Mustill Store Museum on the Towpath Trail Friday. The truck moves to the historic Barder House in Highland Square Friday evening at 7. Saturday’s concert is at Lake Anna Park in Barberton at 5 p.m. as part of the city’s Labor Day celebration. Bring your own snacks and lawn chairs and enjoy a mix of classical, jazz and more at any of these free performances.

Pride Rock at Blossom

The beloved Disney classic “The Lion King” screens three nights with a live orchestra at Blossom Music Center this weekend. Guest conductor Sarah Hicks returns to lead the Cleveland Orchestra playing the entire film score. The Blossom Music Chorus performs as well at the screenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

New views in Canton

The Canton Museum of Art refreshed its walls this week with new exhibits celebrating local artists and works painted en plein air (outside). There is an exhibit of plein air in the museum’s collection as well as a juried show featuring members of the Ohio Plein Air Society. Nature also inspires painters Erin Mulligan and Augusto Bordelois, who meld the real and imaginary, with their own shows now on view through October 26.

Aviation in Cleveland

All eyes in Cleveland turn to the skies Labor Day weekend for the annual Cleveland National Air Show. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the stars this year. On the ground at the ticketed event at Burke Lakefront Airport, there’s a variety of aircrafts to explore, a Tuskegee Airmen display and a virtual reality flying experience with the Strike Group. The air show runs Saturday – Monday, with flying between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

Fair time

The Great Geauga County Fair is in full swing at the fairgrounds in Burton. From livestock shows to baking contests to tractor pulls, there’s much to behold at the 203rd edition of the fair underway through Monday. Some highlights include a concert by country music singer Julia Neville on Friday, an apple pie auction on Saturday and Band-O-Rama Day on Sunday featuring area marching bands.