5 things to do in NEO: Lakewood Arts Festival, Puerto Rican Parade and more

Lakewood Arts Festival

Stroll and shop along Detroit Avenue in Lakewood at the 48th annual juried arts fest Saturday. More than 175 artists from the region and beyond present their paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry and more. Check out live demonstrations of pottery, painting and chalk art as well as live music on four different stages between Arthur and Belle avenues, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

MIX: Gatsby

Party like it’s 1925 at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gatsby-themed MIX Friday night. The evening is a celebration of the museum’s latest exhibit, “Rose Iron Works and Art Deco.” Wear your best fedora and shoes for swing dancing while Cleveland band Red Light Roxy performs. It’s a ticketed affair for adults 21 and older from 6-10 p.m.

Hall of Fame fun

Enshrinement week is underway in Canton and the monthly First Friday is appropriately themed for the occasion. Head to Centennial Plaza between 5-9 p.m. for a free concert by country singer Chris Higbee, a dance party on 4th Street, food trucks and inflatables for kids. It’s a prelude to the Grand Parade that kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. along Cleveland Avenue. Thousands of spectators are expected to camp out along the route the night before the annual parade featuring balloons, bands and of course the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Puerto Rican Parade

In Cleveland, the 55th annual Puerto Rican Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Scranton Road and Seymour Avenue. The celebration marches to MetroHealth’s Quad Park, home of the two-day cultural festival on Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Live musical performances this year include merengue artist El Jeffrey, tropical group BLB, Christian band Plena Pal Cielo and merengue and bachata artist Chucky Santos and his band.

Lake Erie Monster Festival

Lean into lore and local artistry at the 6th annual Lake Erie Monster Festival. It’s a family-friendly event with face painting, art classes, a community gallery and even a visit from a mermaid. Join the fun Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., at the Conneaut Arts Center’s grounds on the lakefront outside historic Kilpi Hall, a former Finnish meeting hall built in 1899.