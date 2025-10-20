Lakewood author faces family history in memoir ‘Living Proof’

Tiffany Graham Charkosky was not one to talk about her feelings for most of her life. While she has a creative writing background, she didn’t expect to write about herself. That changed after she learned her family history includes a genetic mutation.

“When I was in the early stages of deciding whether I would pursue genetic testing, which was probably one of the low points of my life, I felt like I couldn't find the book that I needed to read,” Charkosky said. “It hit me that I might have a story that could resonate with other people and help fill a hole.”

She initially started writing to process the difficult emotions and decisions she faced around genetic testing and preventative care. She also revisited the loss of her mother to cancer when she was only 11 years old. Over several years, the Lakewood resident realized she could share her experiences in a memoir.

“Living Proof: How Love Defied Genetic Legacy” is out Tuesday from Amazon Publishing’s imprint Little A.

“I think it has helped me find some peace in elements of my past that are painful, and which I still wish I could change, but that I'm here and I'm with my family in a way that my mother didn't get to be,” she said. “There's an immense amount of gratitude in there as well.”

Faced with the decision whether or not to undergo genetic testing, she chose to find out if she had the gene mutation responsible for Lynch syndrome, which increases the risks of developing several types of cancer.

Meeting with a geneticist and genetic counselor helped Charkosky realize inheriting the disorder wouldn't guarantee she would get sick. She also learned about various options for treatment.

“It felt like suddenly what had been a very big fear became something that I could take action towards helping to prevent,” she said.

Charkosky was pregnant and raising a toddler at the time. Her family informed her decision to pursue the testing.

Since becoming a mother, Charkosky has been able to see her own mother “through adult eyes,” appreciating their shared experiences and reflecting upon her memories. She dedicated "Living Proof" to her mom.

“I was able to understand and empathize with her in a way that it was just impossible to do so as a child,” she said. “So, I think that it made me feel closer to her.”

Charkosky has had a career in arts administration and currently is the director of arts and culture at the Cleveland Public Library. While she's typically supporting artists to bring their projects to life, she said she has enjoyed being on the “creative side” with the book.

“I work in a library. I'm surrounded by millions of books every day. It's like the most inspiring place to be on any given day,” she said. “To actually get to contribute to that world of books is so gratifying.”