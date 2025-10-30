5 Things to do in NEO: Halloween, Día de Muertos, healthcare and more

Día de Muertos

It sounds even scarier than Halloween: Experience Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, at Cleveland Public Theatre on Saturday, presented with Teatro Público de Cleveland and Día de Muertos Ohio. The holiday has its origins in the Aztec rituals of Mexico and other indigenous tribes of Latin America. It honors ancestors and loved ones who have passed. Visit this all-ages event on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Cleveland Public Theatre and the surrounding area.

Arty party

It’s a “Thriller” of a Halloween at the Akron Art Museum on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. Jen Garlando of Ohio Contemporary Ballet will teach the moves from Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking music video while DJ Rybar spins spooky hits. Admission price also includes entry to the galleries, trick-or-treating, tarot readings and more.

Healthcare for all

The Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland’s University Circle is shining a light on the pioneering work of Cleveland’s Black medical professionals. “Race, Place, and Community-Based Healthcare” examines the contributions made by entities such as Glenville's Forest City Hospital and the Cleveland Council of Black Nurses – sponsors of the new exhibit. Admission is included with a ticket to the museum.

Sights and sounds in Kent

When were the golden ages of film, music and television? It's a difficult question, but Berlin-based artist Rashayla Marie Brown has a definite opinion. You can experience her vision in the immersive exhibit "The Drama Triangle" at Kent State University's Center For Visual Arts. Brown, known as RMB, presents storyboard drawings and soundtracks for an unmade film, with allusions to everyone from Bela Lugosi to Prince. The centerpiece is “Intrusive Thoughts,” a score recorded using only RMB's voice.

A Polish debut

Polish soprano Malgorzata Trojanowska makes her American debut on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Case Western Reserve University's Harkness Chapel. She's performed with the Polish Royal Opera and in concert in Italy, Germany and the Philippines. Saturday's program includes art songs by Chopin, Paderewski and Szymanowski with accompaniment by pianists Konrad Binienda and Jiana Peng.