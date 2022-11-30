Science & Technology

-
The Geminids meteor shower, one of the best and most reliable of the year, will peak on Tuesday night.
A giant laser facility in Livermore, Calif., says it has created net energy from nuclear fusion. It's an important breakthrough, but fusion power remains a distant dream.
The successful splashdown of the spacecraft with no humans aboard keeps NASA's Artemis mission on track to put the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025.
The mountain, which is taller than Mount Everest measured from seafloor to summit, erupted Sunday. Its lava appears to be contained, but scientists say the volcano has a history of rapidly changing.
The new field of political neuroscience is revealing fundamental differences in the way conservatives and liberals are wired.
Some animals like birds and frogs are famous for the sounds they make. But have you ever heard a turtle talk? Most turtles were thought to not make sounds at all — before researchers went deep.
This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing way of "snapping molecules together."
This year's Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to research on how light and matter act on an atomic scale.
This year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo for his discoveries on human evolution.
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid in a test of planetary defense. Now it will determine whether the mission was able to alter the asteroid's course.
The little atoll located southwest of Tonga's Late Island measured roughly 8.6 acres and stood at around 50 feet above sea level, Tonga's Geological Services said.
The launch of the uncrewed space vehicle was scheduled for Tuesday but is being pushed back because Tropical Storm Ian might hit Florida next week as a hurricane.