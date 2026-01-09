ICE operations in Columbus, across Ohio result in 280 arrests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 280 immigrants between Dec. 16 and Dec. 21 during its "Operation Buckeye" initiative, which happened in Columbus and across Ohio.

A Homeland Security release said those arrested included people convicted of drug trafficking, criminal firearm possession and assaulting a police officer.

This comes as hundreds gathered at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday night to protest the death of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot and killed in her SUV by an ICE officer on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

A vigil at Columbus City Hall on Wednesday night was also attended by hundreds.

On Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon, during a traffic stop.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Statehouse.