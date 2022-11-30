Law & Justice

-
Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond FranklinJose Garcia shot and killed 23-year-old Desmond Franklin while off-duty in April, 2020.
Edrick Brooks died at the Cuyahoga County Jail early Friday morning, the third person to die there in just over a month.
A spot on the Ohio Supreme Court will be vacant once current justice Sharon Kennedy assumes her role as chief justice.
The legislation that makes many changes to Ohio’s criminal justice system received a hearing in the Ohio House where members voiced their support for most of the measures.
The "independent state legislature theory" could give state legislatures independent power to put in place all manner of election rules, without any available review by state courts.
Bibb chose Leigh Anderson, an assistant professor with experience working on police oversight in several cities, to lead the office.