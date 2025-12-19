Shoplifting suspect attempts to shoot Canton police officer

The arrest of an alleged shoplifter led to additional charges after the suspect drew a gun and attempted to fire on a Canton police officer.

Canton police said two people were arrested for shoplifting in the Canton Walmart around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The pair was taken to a loss prevention office inside the store when one of the suspects, identified as Shane Newman, pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot the officer, but the weapon did not fire.

A Walmart employee helped the officer secure Newman. Newman, 21, of Canton, is charged with:



Attempt to commit murder

Felonious assault on a peace officer

Robbery

Aggravated possession of drugs

Weapons under disability

The other shoplifting suspect is charged with complicity to commit robbery.

"This incident is a reminder of the ever-present threat of violence against police officers and the gracious provision of God's protection," Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said in a statement. "Thank you to all of you who regularly pray with me for our officers and our community."

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.