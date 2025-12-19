© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Shoplifting suspect attempts to shoot Canton police officer

Ideastream Public Media | By Josh Boose
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST
Shoplifting suspect Shane Newman, 21 (left) pointing a gun at a Canton police officer. Shoplifting suspect Katrina Jeffrey, 23 (right).
Canton Police Department
Surveillance video shows shoplifting suspect Shane Newman, 21, pointing a gun at a Canton police officer.

The arrest of an alleged shoplifter led to additional charges after the suspect drew a gun and attempted to fire on a Canton police officer.

Canton police said two people were arrested for shoplifting in the Canton Walmart around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The pair was taken to a loss prevention office inside the store when one of the suspects, identified as Shane Newman, pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot the officer, but the weapon did not fire.

A Walmart employee helped the officer secure Newman. Newman, 21, of Canton, is charged with:

  • Attempt to commit murder
  • Felonious assault on a peace officer
  • Robbery
  • Aggravated possession of drugs
  • Weapons under disability

The other shoplifting suspect is charged with complicity to commit robbery.

"This incident is a reminder of the ever-present threat of violence against police officers and the gracious provision of God's protection," Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said in a statement. "Thank you to all of you who regularly pray with me for our officers and our community."

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.
Law & Justice Stark County
Josh Boose
Josh Boose is associate producer for newscasts at Ideastream Public Media.
