Northeast Ohio's commercial airports are not on the FAA flight cut list but could still see impacts

Northeast Ohio's two biggest airports were not on the Federal Aviation Administration's list of airports getting a cut in flights due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. But both say disruptions could arise as the shutdown continues.

The FAA announced Thursday it would cut 10% of flights at the 40 busiest airports across the U.S. The agency says the move is necessary to keep the airspace safe as it deals with persistent staffing shortages. Air traffic controllers are required to work without pay during the government shutdown. In a press release, officials say thousands of delays have been taking place around the country.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Akron-Canton Airport weren’t on the list. But as of 4 p.m. Friday, the website FlightAware.com had tracked the cancellation of eight departures and 10 arrivals at Hopkins.

The recommended arrival time for domestic flights at Hopkins is two hours before departure, three hours for international flights. Hopkins spokesperson Megan O'Connell cautioned passengers not to arrive too early, though, saying it would only create more congestion.

‘If they show up here and their flight is canceled, they're not going to have a great experience," O’Connell said.

O'Connell also urged travelers to stay in touch with older adults, including relatives, who don't use mobile phones.

Akron-Canton Airport has not seen major disruptions according to Lisa Dalpiaz, the airport’s Vice President for Air Service and Business Development. But she said travelers could still experience challenges with their flight plans.

“Schedule adjustments at other airports may have a ripple effect on those not listed like us,” Dalpiaz said.

With the Thanksgiving holiday season approaching, Dalpiaz said they were ready to work with federal agencies and their airline partners if the shutdown persisted, but she said the situation was uncertain.

“Right now, there's just so few details at this point with the current environment,” Dalpiaz said. “It's really difficult to forecast that the impact will be.”

Travelers worried about their Thanksgiving plans, she said, should be sure to check with their airlines and turn on notifications on their smart phone airline apps for delays or cancellations.

“That's going be the best way to change any itineraries or to learn more about the other airports that are impacted that may change a flight here.”

Dalpiaz said meanwhile, they are hopeful the shutdown would be resolved before anything got worse.

“This is definitely something that we wish had not gotten to this point, or even at all,” said Dalpiaz, “but if it could end as soon as possible, that would be in everybody's best interest.”