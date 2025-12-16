Your Answers: How do you take care of your mental health during winter?

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs at a specific time of year, usually in the winter when daylight hours are shorter.

People experiencing winter blues may feel a decline in energy, mood swings, or even irritability during the colder and darker months.

For our write-in question last week, we wanted to know: how do you take care of your mental health during winter?

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

Dear NewsDepth,

Ways I take care of my mental health in the winter is knitting, reading, playing outside and waking up in the morning to polar plunge.

- A student at Hudson Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

You can take care of your mental health during winter in several ways. One way is staying inside near the fire, this can make you feel warm and cozy. Another way, is to get outside and play, when you are active it warms you up and makes you happy. For example, you could make snowman. Lastly, you could go get hot coco, candy canes, and go look at Christmas lights with your family or friends. Being with people can cheer you up. These are all ways that you can enjoy winter.

— Your Friends in Mrs. Binegar's Fourth Grade Class, Fort Frye

Dear NewsDepth,

Deep breathing, meditation, or yoga; connect with nature through walks or gardening; engage in calming activities like listening to music, reading, or creative hobbies (drawing, cooking); and use physical methods like massage, warm baths (hydrotherapy), or gentle stretching to ease tension and quiet your mind for stress relief.

— A student at Bellevue Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

The ways I stay entertained in the winter is by being on a basketball team and taking hitting lessons. I also play VR with my friends online. My family and I play games in the winter sometimes.

- A student at Hillsdale School

Dear NewsDepth,

I take care of my mental health during the winter by curling up with a cup of hot coco and reading a good book. It is so easy to get lost in a good book and you always feel happier. Sometimes, I even try to write my own stories. It is so fun to come up with amazing characters.

— A student at Wadsworth Middle School