Nov. 14, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 11

Extras
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Elections, Asiatown!
This week on the show: Tariffs on Halloween Candy, Record Breaking Witches, Dia De Muertos!
This week on the show: Storms in North America, Inclusive Sports, Practical Fashion!
This week on the show: Ceasefire Agreement, Farming & Libraries!
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Jane Goodall, Invasive Species!
This week on the show: United Nations, Dayton Peace & The Moon!
This week on the show: Finances, Labor Market & Waterfalls!
This week on the show: Protests, Women’s Decathlon & Alebrijes!
This week on the show: Wild Fires, Firefighter Training & Seasons!
This week on the show: Tariffs, Back-To-School, Skywriters, & Superman!
All
-
All
-
NewsDepth Season 56
-
NewsDepth Season 55
-
NewsDepth Season 54
-
NewsDepth Season 53
-
NewsDepth Season 52
-
NewsDepth Season 51
-
NewsDepth Season 50
-
NewsDepth Season 49
-
NewsDepth Season 48
-
NewsDepth Season 47
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Elections, Asiatown!
This week on the show: Tariffs on Halloween Candy, Record Breaking Witches, Dia De Muertos!
This week on the show: Storms in North America, Inclusive Sports, Practical Fashion!
This week on the show: Ceasefire Agreement, Farming & Libraries!
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Jane Goodall, Invasive Species!
This week on the show: United Nations, Dayton Peace & The Moon!
This week on the show: Finances, Labor Market & Waterfalls!
This week on the show: Protests, Women’s Decathlon & Alebrijes!
This week on the show: Wild Fires, Firefighter Training & Seasons!
This week on the show: Tariffs, Back-To-School, Skywriters, & Superman!