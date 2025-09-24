© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Spot On Science: Waterfalls!

Published September 24, 2025 at 2:02 PM EDT

In this edition of Spot On Science, we follow Jeff as he goes chasing waterfalls in the Cuyahoga valley National Park.

We visit Brandywine Falls, Blue Hen Falls, and Tinker’s Creek.

Waterfalls not only powered early mills—like George Wallace’s 1814 sawmill—but also captivated people emotionally.

The geology behind these falls features hard Berea Sandstone atop softer shale layers, which erode over time, causing dramatic drops and rock formations.

These layers were formed hundreds of millions of years ago when Ohio was covered by a shallow sea!

Today, these waterfalls remain powerful symbols of nature’s force and history.

Students and teachers, if you liked that special segment please let us know by filling this survey.

