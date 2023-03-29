Spot in Science: Bats! Mysterious Flying Mammals
In this edition of Spot on Science, Jeff St. Clair dives into the secrets of bats!
Bats are the only mammals that evolved to fly, and scientist still don't know why.
Bats can live more than 30 years, and have incredible immune systems. Their long fingers form wings. And bats can see at night using high frequency sounds, that ability is called sonar.
Discussion Questions:
- Bats can carry a lot of diseases that don't affect them but affect humans. Do you know what to do if you accidentally touch a bat?
- There are over 1,400 different species of bats world wide. Research bats and pick which one is your favorite.
- Bats are the only mammals that can fly. But what would another mammal look like if they could?