Spot on Science: Winter on Mars

NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

According to the space agency-- the photos captured Mars's changing landscape due to winter show mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars' landscape look darker.

Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompany sub-zero temperatures. In some areas-- the red planet can get as low as negative 190 degrees fahrenheit (negative 123 degrees celsius) during winter.

