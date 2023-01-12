© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

Spot on Science: Winter on Mars

Published January 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST

NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

According to the space agency-- the photos captured Mars's changing landscape due to winter show mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars' landscape look darker.

Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompany sub-zero temperatures. In some areas-- the red planet can get as low as negative 190 degrees fahrenheit (negative 123 degrees celsius) during winter.

Discussion Questions:

  • What are the causes of seasons on Earth? Do you think those same factors cause the seasons on Mars?
  • What do you think winter looks like on your favorite planet?
  • If you could plan a voyage for a Mars rover, what would you like it to discover?
Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Spot on Science
Related Content