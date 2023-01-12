Spot on Science: Winter on Mars
NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.
According to the space agency-- the photos captured Mars's changing landscape due to winter show mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars' landscape look darker.
Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompany sub-zero temperatures. In some areas-- the red planet can get as low as negative 190 degrees fahrenheit (negative 123 degrees celsius) during winter.
Discussion Questions:
- What are the causes of seasons on Earth? Do you think those same factors cause the seasons on Mars?
- What do you think winter looks like on your favorite planet?
- If you could plan a voyage for a Mars rover, what would you like it to discover?