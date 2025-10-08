Know Ohio: Towpath Trail

Stretching for 101 miles throughout Ohio, the Towpath Trail is a staple of Ohio!

The Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail runs from Cleveland down to the south of Canton. It was once a vital commercial and economic center for the state.

The canal was built from 1825-1832 and connected two of the economic centers of Ohio at the time, Lake Erie and the Ohio River. The creation of the canal led to the development of many villages, towns, and cities along the path of the trail.

In the 1900s, the trail was devastated by the Great Flood of 1913. It was unusable and sat abandoned for many years.

The revival of the canal was brought on by two men in Canton, Ralph Regula and Al Simpson. They helped to advocate and publicize the canal and the opportunities it could provide for Ohio’s development into the future.

In 1996, U.S. Congress passed legislation creating the Ohio and Erie Canalway National Heritage Area to celebrate the landscapes and towns along the canal.

Today, the trail is used for many activities across Ohio, like biking, hiking, running, and walking! It is a great way to see the natural beauty that Ohio has to offer.