NewsDepth: Full Episodes

The holidays are here! and that means… It's shopping season. We get a tour inside a cryptocurrency mine. And Margaret has some tips if you’re stressing out over finals week.
We have a round-up of some big moments from the World Cup. And an environmental expert answers your questions about their job.
Nick explains the process of making laws. People in Ukraine are preparing for winter without heat.
We have the results of the midterm elections. Nick gives us some insight on fair voting.
We take a look at Ohio's candidates ahead of the elections. Nick tells us what it means to be the governor of Ohio.
We have some tips to make getting your flu shot easier. Inflation has raised the prices of pumpkins this year.
President Biden visits Florida after the hurricane. The beaches of Hawaii are disappearing because of erosion.
People around the world are protesting against Iran’s morality police. Jeff has an update on the James Webb Telescope.
Storms on the Atlantic Ocean hit the US. The National Women's Hall of Fame welcomes nine new inductees.
The CDC approved an updated Covid booster for anyone 12 or older. Natalia speaks with a “fun-gi.”