NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 8

Storms damage parts of North America.

We met a pioneer in the world of wheelchair dancing.

An eleven-year-old skater overcomes physical differences to compete.

And what are inflatable pants?

Nor’easter (noun): A storm along the east coast of North America, characterized by strong winds

Typhoon (noun): A tropical storm on the Pacific Ocean

ASL (noun): American Sign Language; The visual English language used by deaf people in the United States and Canada

Non-Profit (noun): An organization that operates to better their community through charity and is funded by donations

What if a pair of pants could soften the blow from a fall?

A company in Quebec, Canada has created what it calls "smart pants".

These pants are equipped with an airbag and sensors that track a person's movement with the airbag inflating in the event of a fall.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to hear your ideas for practical clothing!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their product descriptions and prototypes.

Inclusivity in sports means creating spaces where everyone—regardless of ability, background, or identity—can participate, compete, and enjoy the sports.

In this week’s episode, we meet a wheelchair dancer, a figure skater born without a left forearm, and the sign language volunteers at a wrestling match.

For our poll this week, we want you to assess the current efforts to make sports more inclusive.

Do you think sports are inclusive?

Students can choose between: Yes, I think sports are very inclusive. Or, No, sports need to be more inclusive.

